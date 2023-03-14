Exclusive: Scrappy Ramirez talks latest win, targets, and future

World Boxing News caught up with rising fighter John Scrappy Ramirez following the super flyweight star recently moving to 11-0.

Winning a dominant decision at Fantasy Springs, Ramirez was featured on a Golden Boy Promotions bill broadcast by DAZN.

One of the night’s standouts, Ramirez enhanced his reputation and holds plans to push his career forward.

Following a surge in interest in Scrappy, the 26-year-old Los Angeles native assures his fans there is more to come from him.

“I knew I was going to get where I am today,” the confident Ramirez told WBN exclusively.

“Seven years ago, I decided to commit myself to the sport of boxing. I knew what I was capable of doing. I had the skills, and I was realistic.

“But I have the work ethic, a good mindset, and believe in myself. I followed through with this sport.

“It was all about getting the opportunity to catch people’s attention. I’m an entertainer, and fans like the way I move.

“I just needed to do it in the spotlight. I got the opportunity, and I’m making the most of it.”

Scrappy Ramirez has big ambitions

With a persona to match his big ambitions, Ramirez says those who follow his boxing run will be entertained along the way.

“I plan to keep having fun. I give them the Scrappy Show,” he joked. “If I’m having fun, the people have fun.

“If it comes to the time I’m not having fun, it’s time to go. I’m going to keep winning and entertaining.”

Asked how he rated his performance against Luis Villa Padilla, Ramirez added: “I’m hard on myself, so I give myself a C+ for my last fight because I know I’m capable of more,” before updating on what’s next for him.

“The [WBA] title eliminator against the Thai fighter Sirichai Thaiyen [64-4, 42 KOs]. After that, I want Joshua Franco. He is the WBA Super Flyweight World Champion and has my belt.

“After I win the title eliminator [no contracts have been signed]. He will have to fight me for the title, and that’s why I want the title eliminator.

“After him, I’d like to fight ‘Chocolito” [Roman Gonzalez]. He’s a legend who has done so much for our division. His passing of the torch to me would be dope.”

Promotional free agent

Working alongside Golden Boy and fighting on DAZN at a top venue like Fantasy Springs could be the beginning of something special for Ramirez. However, he was keen to clear up his current promotional status.

“I’m not signed with Golden Boy yet, but working with them has been a great opportunity for me,” he pointed out.

“I’m a [promotional] free agent. Golden Boy is one of the top promotional companies in boxing. To work with Oscar [De la Hoya] is an honor. And to fight on DAZN, one of the most popular broadcasters in the world, shows I’m on the right path in a short period of time.”

On what fans who follow Scrappy Ramirez can expect to see in the future, he concluded:

“They can expect me to continue improving and getting better. They will be entertained with Scrappy Time.

“With me, though, they can expect the unexpected. I’m more of a come-at-the-moment fighter rather than planned. I let it flow naturally, and I go with the flow.

“But I will be world champion in multiple weight classes. I want to be one of the all-time greats in my weight classes.”

Further details on Ramirez vs Thaiyen will be confirmed in the next few weeks.

