Caribe Royale Resort hosts “Night of Redemption” card on April 1

Many of the most promising boxing prospects in Florida, including several promising Cuban boxers, will be showcased on the “Night of Redemption” card, on Saturday night, April 1, at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

“Night of Redemption,” co-promoted by Orlando Boxing Promotions and Boxlab Promotions, will be streamed live on pay-per-view from Orlando on www.boxtv.com

“Caribe Royale is looking forward to hosting ‘Night of Redemption’ on April 1st,” said Amaury Piedra, Managing Director, Caribe Royale Resort.

“This joint promotion between Boxlab Promotions and Orlando Boxing Promotions will feature a mix of a current regional champion in Idalberto Umara defends his Fedecaribe title, along with up-and-coming prospects such as Orlando’s Adrian Pinheiro, Jeovanny Estela, Joshua Lebron, and others.

“We’re always proud to have activities at The Resort like this boxing card, which brings in visitors and locals alike. This should be a great night allowing our local young talent to showcase their skills in Central Florida’s home of Boxing, the Caribe Royale Resort.”

“I’m super excited to be promoting my first show in Orlando where I live,” remarked Orlando Boxing Promotions president Tony Blanco, who lived and promoted shows in Connecticut. “To be promoting this show with Boxlab, which is a big boxing company here in Central Florida, and its crew at a beautiful venue like Caribe Royale Resort is amazing.”

Unbeaten Polish cruiserweight Adrian “Pretty Boy” Pinheiro (10-0-1, 9 KOs), fighting out of Orlando, will headline in the 8-round main event against Demetrius Banks (5 KOs), of Detroit.

The 25-year-old Pinheiro is coming off his lone non-victory as a professional this past February 25, fighting Isaiah Thompson to a 6-round split draw. Bank is best known for ruining the professional debut of Antwaun Tubbs, the son of former world heavyweight champion Tony Tubbs, by way of a 4-round technical knockout in 2014.

“Adrian is seeking redemption after he fought to a draw in his last fight (Feb. 25th vs. Isaiah Thompson),” added Blanco, who trains Pinhiero. “He’s stepping up to fight his first scheduled 8-round bout and his first main event. He’s coming off a draw but he’s looking at it as a loss. He wants to put that fight behind and move forward. Not only did he want to go 8 rounds, but he also wanted to fight a tough, durable opponent. Most fighters coming off a draw, they’d want a tune-up fight to build back their confidence, but Adrian is ready for what’s coming next for him in his career.”

In the 6-round co-featured event, undefeated 22-year-old Jeovanny Estela, 10-0, 3 KOs) will put his perfect pro record on the line against Saul “Navajo” Corral (23-20, 13 KOs), of Mexico. Corrall, who is a former WBC FECARBOX welterweight champion, clearly represents the toughest test of Estela’s young pro boxing career. Battle-tested Corrall has been in the ring with world champions such as Sadam Ali and Victor Ortiz, as well as several contenders, and hot prospects like Estella.

Cuban Idalberto Umara (9-1, 6 KOs), fighting out of Miami, will make his first title defense of the WBA Fedecaribe Lightweight crown in a 10-round title fight versus a challenger to be announced. Umara captured his Fedecarbie championship belt in his last fight by way of a second-round technical knockout of Deivi Julio this past February 25th at Caribe Royale in Orlando.

Two other Cuban boxers are scheduled to be in action. Miami-based welterweight Damian Lascaille (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. TBA in a 4-rounder, while Las Vegas heavyweight Henrich Ruiz Cordoba (1-0, 1 KO) is matched in a 6-round bout against veteran Mexican fighter Jose “Olympico” Humberto Corrall (20-32, 12 KOs).

Orlando cruiserweight Daine Smikle (1-0), who was a member of the Jamaican National Boxing Team, is a former Connecticut resident (New Haven) like Blanco who has also resettled in Orlando. Smikle is in a 4-round match vs. TBA.

Also fighting in the undercard is 4-rounders are Orlando super welterweight Ramiro De Jesus (2-0, 1 KO) vs. pro-debuting Bryan Duran, of Miami; Orlando cruiserweight A’Mire “Devine” Lewis (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. TBA, Orlando lightweight and Puerto Rico native Jonathan Cortes (1-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA; and Orlando’s super bantamweight Joshua Lebron (5-0-1, 4 KOs) vs. TBA.

Card subject to change.

Tickets are priced at $100.00 (ringside), $75.00 reserved seating, $40.00 general admission and available to purchase at www.ticketmaster.com.

Doors open at 6 p.m. ET, first bout at 7 p.m. ET.