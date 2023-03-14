Angel Beltran defeats Louie Lopez to go 16-1

This past Friday at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA on Thompson Boxing’s “Path To Glory” card, a special memorial to Ken Thompson was presented as the night was filled with many family and friends who attended and showed their respects.

In the 8-round main event, Angel Beltran (16-1, 9 KOs) defeated Louie Lopez (13-2-1, 4 KOs) by way of unanimous decision. In round one, Beltran landed a left hook to the body, sending Lopez to the canvas.

Lopez got up and fought hard for the remainder of the fight. Beltran showed he was the better fighter as was landing the more powerful punches with accuracy. Scorecards read 77-74, 78-73 twice, all in favor of Beltran.

“I wanted to show everyone that I’m a real fighter with talent to become a world champion,” said Beltran. “I knew Lopez was going to be a tough challenge, but I had confidence in my ability to win the fight. I know more opportunities will come my way with hard work. This win will get me closer to a big fight, hopefully for a small title by the end of the year.”

In the 6-round welterweight co-main event, Jesus Gonzalez (6-0-1, 2 KOs) and Keon Papillion (5-0-1, 4 KOs) fought to a draw. Gonzalez was winning the early rounds and Papillion came back to win the later rounds. Both fighters were letting their hands go in an all-out slugfest. When Gonzalez started to get in a grove, Papillion would roar back with a vengeance. Scorecards read 58-56, 56-58 and 57-57.

In the second bout of the evening, a scheduled 6-round super middleweight clash, Marcos Hernandez (16-6-2, 3 KOs) won a hard-fought unanimous decision against Jeremy Ramos (11-14, 4 KOs). Hernandez put Ramos down in round two with a left hook to the body. Ramos survived and came back to win some of the middle rounds but it wasn’t enough as Hernandez closed out the show by winning the final rounds. Scorecards read 60-53, 57-56, 58-55 in favor of Hernandez.

In the opening bout of the night, a scheduled 6-round super middleweight contest, Rowdy Montgomery (10-4-1, 7 KOs) defeated Antonio Duarte (2-6) by way of knockout. Montgomery dropped Duarte in round two with a powerful right hook. Duarte got up and was sent to the canvas again with another right hook, this time ending the fight at the 1:32 mark of round two.