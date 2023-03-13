Julian Rodriguez decisions Kashon Hutchinson after long layoff

Julian Rodriguez came back from a 21 month layoff to win an eight-round unanimous decision over streaking Kashon Hutchinson in the main welterweight main event at The Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, PA.

The seven-bout card was promoted by King’s Promotions.

Rodriguez came out fast as he landed some booming power punches which landed flush on Hutchinson. Hutchinson showed an amazing chin as the punches that landed did not seem to faze the Reading, Pa. fighter. The middle rounds saw Hutchinson try to peck away and get some punches through on Rodriguez. Rodriguez showed some solid boxing ability down the stretch.

Rodriguez of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ won by scores of 80-72 and 78-74 on two cards to raise his mark to 22-1. Hutchinson had his seven fight win streak snapped and is now 10-6.

Mikenna Tansley won the NABF and WBA Continental Americas Bantamweight Titles with an eight-round unanimous decision over Amy Salinas.

Tansley was aggressive throughout the fight, and pushed Salinas back repeatedly. In round six, Tansley switched to southpaw and boxed beautifully from that stance over the final three frames and won by scores of 79-73 twice and 78-74.

Tansley of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada is 7-2. Salinas of Las Cruces, NM is 4-4.

Jonathan Rodriguez won a six-round unanimous decision over Wilner Soto in a bantamweight contes.

Rodriguez of Bethlehem, PA won by scores of 60-54 on each card and is now 14-1-1. Soto of Colombia is 22-12.

Thanjhae Teasley remained undefeated with a six-round unanimous decision over Emmanuel Tennison in a welterweight clash.

Teasley of Bethlehem, PA won by scores of 60-54 on all cards and is now 6-0. Tennison of Fort Worth, Texas is 3-5.

Johnny Spell scored a knockdown en-route to a six-round unanimous decision over ANtonio Dunton-El in a lightweight contest.

Spell of Pittsburgh won by scores of 60-53 twice and 59-54 and is now 8-0. Dunton-El of Baltimore is 3-2-2.

Francis Oran stopped Joseph Bond after round two of their four-round heavyweight bout.

Oran dominated the bout and Bond’s corner saw enough to pull their fighter after the second frame.

Oran of Allentown, is 3-0 with two knockouts. Bond of Orlando is 0-5.

Devon Young scored a vicious second round stoppage over Lemir Riley in a battle of undefeated heavyweights.

In round two, Riley leaned in and caught an uppercut right on the chin and was momentarily knocked out cold face-first at 2:50.

Young of AIken, South Carolina is 4-0 with three knockouts. Riley of New Cumberland, PA is 2-1.