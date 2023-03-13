‘Greedy Belly’ Tyson Fury ‘ducking’ with ‘credibility shot to pieces’

After recent negotiation events unfolded, Tyson Fury is staring into a future where he’s no longer considered the main man in the top division.

Fury’s ‘credibility is shot to pieces’ after the heavyweight champion revealed more demands to roadblock Oleksandr Usyk, according to the Ukrainian’s team.

“The Gypsy King” continues to alter his stipulations for Usyk to sign on the dotted line for an undisputed unification. This latest blot includes the removal of a rematch clause he added himself.

Usyk took to social while his team updated talkSPORT about the shenanigans going on from the side of the WBC ruler. Aleksandr Krassyuk, Usyk’s manager, even believes a recent training video confirmation was staged.

Tyson Fury ‘pretended’ to be in camp

Krassyuk told talkSPORT: “He was not in training camp. We saw his theatrical performance. [He was] pretending jogging and pretending [sparring Joseph Parker].

“He is not prepared. [Tyson Fury] is scared to fight. We don’t trust him. We don’t believe him.”

On Fury’s behavior is hoodwinking his fans with regular updates, Krassyuk added: “His credibility is shot to pieces. The man is trying to escape.

“I’m really sorry for Tyson’s fans. It’s a shame for a fighter to behave like that. But it’s not about money and not about boxing. It’s about fear.”

Commenting on the rematch clause Fury now wants to be removed, both Krassyuk and Usyk were at a loss to explain why the two-time world champion wants a clause he inserted originally withdrawn.

Usyk stated: “Hey Greedy Belly, the rematch clause came from your side not mine.

“Stop whining and ducking. Be a man, ink the contract, or vacate the belt. I need undisputed and not to play your stupid games.”

His manager added: “Let’s imagine Usyk accepts no rematch. Fury will search for another thing to pull out. He bluffed, and Usyk called his bluff – one hundred percent.

“When we started negotiations, Fury’s side first asked for the rematch clause. We supported this.

“I think whatever we accept from Fury will not leave us with a fight.”

No other option

If Fury doesn’t face Usyk after all the bluster, demands, and lowballing from his side, it’s hard to see where he can go with his career.

Unless he agrees to battle Anthony Joshua in the summer, 2023 could be another washout, as 2022 was with easy wins over Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora.

Fury vs Usyk is the only heavyweight championship fight to make. The fans don’t want Fury vs another top 15 WBC contender or Usyk vs Daniel Dubois.

Boxing supporters continue to be pummeled by false promises of fights, including Fury vs Joshua and Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford.

