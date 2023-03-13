Deontay Wilder holds Oleksandr Usyk’s American dream

Deontay Wilder has emerged as a solid option for Oleksandr Usyk in the Ukrainian’s quest to be recognized as the best heavyweight on the planet.

The formidable ex-undisputed cruiserweight champion is already the Pound for Pound number one on the World Boxing News list.

However, to be the man in the highest division, you have to beat the man. Usyk has been trying to do that for months with little success.

Tyson Fury seems intent on making it as difficult as possible for Usyk to nail him down.

Now, with a potential April 29 clash on the verge of complete collapse, Usyk needs a top name to sink his teeth into for the summer.

Deontay Wilder option for Oleksandr Usyk

That’s where Wilder would come into play.

Usyk could make a stunning move for Wilder. Switch his career over to the United States as fellow countrymen Wladimir and Vital Klitschko did before him.

There is a problem with the Wilder plan, though. Usyk may have to give up at least one of his belts with mandatories due.

The IBF has agreed to a stay with Filip Hrgovic getting an interim shot. However, that was on the basis of Fury vs Usyk happening.

Therefore, to battle Wilder, Usyk’s only option could be to lobby the WBO to give him a few months extra to battle Joe Joyce.

It’s no secret that Daniel Dubois will be boosted to full WBA champion if Fury vs Usyk falls apart and the Briton isn’t next in line. So, Wilder must turn to the WBO to give the fans a worthy alternative to the Fury fight.

American dream

Boxing is in dire need of a massive encounter at heavyweight. And with Fury likely to meet a lesser name again on home soil, Wilder is the only one left.

Andy Ruiz Jr. needed to beat Wilder to put his name in the frame for Usyk. At the same time, Anthony Joshua needs to rebuild.

The only viable for Usyk would be to head stateside. He needs to give up on the United Kingdom in favor of the American dream – even if it means giving up all the belts except the Rocky strap.

Furthermore, Usyk may be allowed to defend it against Wilder, with the rest of the division left to fight over his scraps.

Without Deontay Wilder, there isn’t much to go on outside of the UK, with Usyk already disillusioned with how he’s been treated by Fury.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay. Twitter @PhilJWBN. Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.