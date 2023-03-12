Katie Taylor bids for further undisputed history on May 20

Katie Taylor has the chance to become a two-weight undisputed World Champion when she takes on undisputed Super-Lightweight World Champion Chantelle Cameron in a historic homecoming fight at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday May 20, shown live worldwide on DAZN.

Irish legend Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs) fights in Ireland for the first time in her professional career as she bids to create even more history and further cement herself as the greatest female fighter on the planet when she meets England’s Cameron.

Taylor edged out Amanda Serrano in an epic fight for the ages on an iconic night at a sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York last April. The global superstar retained her Undisputed Lightweight World Title belts after a Fight of the Year contender with multi-division World Champion Serrano.

It was the first women’s boxing bout to headline the famous MSG in its 140-year history, attracting an unprecedented audience of 1.5 million tuning in globally on DAZN. The rivals were set to rematch in Dublin on May 20 until Serrano withdrew due to injury last month.

Northampton’s Cameron (17-0, 8 KOs) achieved a lifetime dream by outpointing the USA’s Jessica McCaskill to be crowned undisputed at 140lbs at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates last November.

Cameron captured the famous green and gold WBC 140lbs World Title by widely outpointing Brazil’s Adriana dos Santos Arauja behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes back in October 2020.

‘Il Capo’ looked sensational as she stopped Puerto Rico’s Melissa Hernandez in five rounds during the first defence of her crown the following year in her US debut at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

The 31-year-old added the IBF and inaugural Ring Magazine World Titles to her collection by decisioning Indiana’s Mary McGee in an all-action main event at The O2 in London in October 2021 before defending her titles with another unanimous decision points win over Victoria Noelia Bustos in May last year.

“Once Serrano pulled out this was the natural fight to make,” said Taylor. “It’s two undefeated, reigning Undisputed World Champions going up against each other and I believe that’s the first time that’s ever happened in the modern era of the sport.

“People have been talking about this fight for a long time now so I’m delighted it’s happening and I’m looking forward to becoming a two-weight Undisputed Champion in Dublin on May 20.”

“It feels surreal that the fight is actually happening,” said Cameron. “It feels like my whole professional career has been based around this fight and I never imagined it would actually happen for one reason or another.

“I’m no stranger to boxing away from home now and to be going into Katie’s backyard for her homecoming is massive. I’m glad to be a part of history again like I was in Abu Dhabi. I know what I will be up against and that I am the underdog but I relish that. The fight will be electric. We both are experienced, we are both game and we are both are coming to win

“To successfully defend my belts against Taylor will be the icing on the cake for me. To become undisputed and then defend them against the pound-for-pound best in women’s boxing will really mark my place in women’s boxing and create my own legacy.”

“I can’t wait to be a part of the historic moment when Katie Taylor makes her homecoming in Ireland to attempt to make history and become a two-weight undisputed Champion,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “For the first time in her career Katie Taylor called an opponent out because that’s how important this moment is for her. She called out in my opinion the most dangerous test in boxing for her at this time – the undisputed Super-Lightweight World Champion Chantelle Cameron. This fight has been talked about for many years and we always said that when the timing was right Katie would have no problem accepting the challenge.

“For Chantelle, she has done everything that has been asked of her – became World Champion, unified the division and became undisputed at the end of last year. She is a formidable fighter who has always believed she can beat Katie Taylor. On May 20 you will see one of the greatest nights in Irish sporting history as the icon of Irish boxing will be part of an event that will have the eyes of the world watching. We’re building an incredible undercard to accompany a wonderful main event which I think will surpass even the heights of Taylor vs. Serrano. Get ready Ireland, we’re coming! We look forward to an incredible night. Watch it live around the world on DAZN.”

“First of all we wish Amanda all the best in her recovery from injury,” said Joe Markowski, CEO DAZN North America. “Secondly, our thanks to Eddie and the team for pulling this thrilling matchup out the bag to mark Katie’ historic return to Ireland. Chantelle Cameron is a fantastic fighter and will be a tough test for Katie. I for one, cant wait! Watch this brilliant fight live and exclusive on DAZN”