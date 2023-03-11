Xander Zayas pulls out of April 1 return on Ramirez vs Dogboe

Puerto Rican junior middleweight prospect Xander Zayas has been forced to withdraw from his April 1 fight against Ronald “Diablo” Cruz at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa due to a training injury. Zayas is expected to return to the ring in June.

Zayas-Cruz was scheduled to be the co-feature to the WBO featherweight world title clash between Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez and Isaac Dogboe.

The new co-feature will see two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez taking on Mexico’s Jose Enrique Vivas in a 10-round featherweight tilt.

Ramirez-Dogboe and Gonzalez-Vivas headline a stacked card streaming live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.

Gonzalez (25-3, 15 KOs) debuted in the pro ranks in 2012 and was 23-0 before facing Shakur Stevenson for the vacant WBO featherweight title in 2019.

He dominated veteran Miguel Marriaga before losing his second attempt at the WBO strap in a 2021 Fight of the Year contender against Emanuel Navarrete.

Gonzalez stopped Joe Santisima via ninth-round TKO last March before dropping a split decision to Dogboe in July. Vivas (22-2, 11 KOs) is coming off last May’s split decision victory over Edy Valencia.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Holden Productions, tickets starting at $49.50 are on sale now and available to purchase at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com.