New opponent for Callum Walh on March 16

Fast Rising Irish Star, ‘King’ Callum Walsh (5-0, 4 KOs), of Cork, Ireland will now face hard-hitting veteran Wesley Tucker, (15-4, 9 KOs), of Toledo, OH.

The pair fight in the ten-round, super welterweight main event on the ‘Eve of St. Patrick’s Day, Thursday, March 16 at the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA and broadcast live internationally on UFC FIGHT PASS (Subscription SignUp / $9.99 Per Month).

Tucker steps in for Leonardo Di Stefano Ruiz who suffered a broken finger in sparring. Over the course of his nine-year professional career the southpaw has faced numerous world ranked fighters and top young contenders including Jose Antonio Abreu, Alexander Basputin and Enver Halili. Most recently Tucker battled world ranked Ivan Golub, (21-1-0, 16 KOs), on October 13, 2022, losing a hotly contested fight despite dropping the Ukrainian in the second round.

“While we’re understandably concerned for Leonard Di Stefano Ruiz’s injury and wish him a full recovery, Callum Walsh is now facing an even more experienced fighter in Wesley Tucker on Thursday, March 16 in front of the huge Irish crowd in Boston” said Tom Loeffler, President of 360 Promotions.

Presented by Tom Loeffler's 360 Promotions, Hollywood Fight Nights – Boston: Walsh vs. Tucker is set for the Eve of St. Patrick's Day, Thursday, March 16 at the Agganis Arena in Boston

The highly anticipated event is headlined by a ten-round super welterweight battle between fast-rising Irish star ‘King’ Callum Walsh, (5-0, 4 KOs), of Cork, Ireland and hard-hitting veteran Wesley Tucker, (15-4, 9 KOs), of Toledo, OH. Walsh is guided by Boston legend and Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach.

Also, Boston boxing hero Danny O’Connor, (30-3, 11 KOs), will make his long-awaited return to the ring in an eight-round super welterweight clash against Luis ‘Vicious’ Garcia, (13-1-1, 9 KOs), of Richmond, CA.

In an eight-round lightweight clash, former WBA Super Featherweight world champion Andrew ‘El Chango’ Cancio, (21-5-2, 16 KOs), of Blythe, CA, battles Jonathan de Pina, (11-1-0, 4 KOs), of Boston, MA.

Fighting in the middleweight division over eight scheduled rounds, Francis ‘Frank the Tank’ Hogan, (13-0, 12 KO’s), of Weymouth, MA hits the ring against New Haven, CT native Jimmie ‘The Quiet Storm’ Williams, (18-10-2, 6 KOs).

Tickets for the live event priced at $200, $150, $100, $50 and $40 can be purchased at www.AgganisArena.com. Student tickets priced at $25 can be purchased at the Agganis Arena Box Office with valid student ID. The Agganis Arena is located at 925 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, MA 02215.