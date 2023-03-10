Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao II virtually didn’t happen

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao II still didn’t happen even when virtually announced in the boxing arena.

World Boxing News revealed news previously that Manny Pacquiao could follow rival Floyd Mayweather in signing up for a run in the virtual boxing arena.

Pacquiao was tipped to secure a deal with fuboTV and FaceBank to give Mayweather options on the back of his lucrative contract.

Mayweather, alongside ONE Entertainment, agreed to FaceBank working on a ‘digital likeness’ of him. The VR Floyd was to feature Pay-Per-View bouts on the fuboTV network.

With Pacquiao being the second biggest PPV star in the world and being linked to facing Mayweather again, the Filipino was a key player.

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao II

This meant those clamoring to see Mayweather vs Pacquiao II, in reality, may have to settle for seeing it in an eBoxing capacity.

Any big name from super-featherweight to super-welterweight, past to present, was in the frame to be Mayweather’s first virtual opponent.

VR Mayweather was seen as a savior for boxing when announced, so the sooner anything involving Mayweather got off the ground, the better.

What better way to kick off the serious than with a Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao rematch?

Who knows, it could even lead to a real-life second encounter.

The timescale for FuboTV and FaceBank to launch the series was more Hall of Famers than anything. But once a roster was in place, we’d see more.

FaceBank founder John Textor explained further what the Mayweather deal entails.

“If you think this is a video game, you’re wrong,” he said. “This won’t look like anything you’ve ever seen on Xbox, even in 4K.

“Our virtual championship boxing will showcase the talents and technology of the visual effects community. It’s combined with the most respected of the military simulation community.

“We aim to build a visually stunning, championship-caliber bout that positively impacts the future of fight entertainment.”

The deal

Brent Johnson, Managing Partner and CEO of ONE Entertainment Group and working with Mayweather, added: “This is the time for evolved virtual Entertainment.

“Floyd is the perfect subject for this revolutionary shift in Entertainment.

“He fearlessly approaches new challenges and is never scared of the moment,” stated Johnson.

Why didn’t virtual fights take off? – Mayweather has announced many ventures like this that never took off. The Pacquiao rematch didn’t happen, but it could still be in the exhibition arena.

