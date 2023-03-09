Louie Lopez primed for Angel Beltran clash on Friday

“Path to Glory”, Thompson Boxing’s popular boxing series returns this Friday March 10th, as Corona, California’s very own Louis Lopez (13-1-1, 4 KOs) will face Angel Beltran (15-1, 9 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico. The 8-round welterweight clash will serve as the main event.

A special tribute honoring the life of TBP promoter Ken Thompson, who recently passed, will kick off the show.

The co-main event will feature super welterweights Jesus Gonzalez (6-0, 2 KOs), of Riverside, California, and Keon Papillion (5-0, 4 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana, who will put their undefeated records on the line in a scheduled 6-round bout.

“Path to Glory” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA on Friday, March 10th, 2022. Doors open at 6:00 pm PT, with a Tribute toKen Thompsonat 7:00 pm (promptly), followed by fights.

Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, and $125 are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900 or online at www.thompsonboxing.com.

Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new mobile app downloadable on Apple and Google.

Here is what Lopez had to say about is recent training camp, his matchup with Beltran, fighting at home, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“I am coming into my own as a fighter. With each fight I take I am improving, I didn’t have the most decorated amateur career so I am learning on the job, and I feel like with the work I am putting in – I will soon get a big fight. I am pushing myself in new ways with forms of training, diet, and preparation. My goal is to be the best version of myself, and I believe that 2023 will be m year to make a nice run to a world title shot.”

On his matchup with Angel Beltran:

“He is a good fighter, but honestly, everyone I fight is good. I have been asking for and facing solid fighters, people who have the same level of experience as me and are coming to win. These are the type of fights I want. So, I respect Angel Beltran, but I see him as no different than my past opponents as he wants everything I have, and I am unwilling to give it up. I am taking him one hundred percent seriously and giving my all to this training camp.

On what a win will do for his career:

“I would like to get a fight against a known fighter with a name. My goal is to win this fight and work my up the rankings. I’ve been fighting good opponents and I feel a top rating is right around the corner.

On fighting in main event on Thompson’s Tribute show:

“Thompson is family, point blank period. I feel honored to be the headliner on a card paying tribute to Mr. Thompson. He was a good man, and he along with Alex Camponovo, has guided me in the perfect position, to be where I am at in the sport. I am very grateful, and because of that, Angel Beltran is going to see me at my very best, as I am going to put on the most memorable performance of my career.”

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer and Rich Marotta. Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.