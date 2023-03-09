Gervonta Davis makes Ryan Garcia wait as respectful needle starts

Gervonta Davis made Ryan Garcia wait in New York before gracing his April 22 opponent with his presence at Palladium Times Square.

The undefeated boxing superstars went face to face for the first time at a press conference that Davis turned up to almost two hours late.

As Brian Custer started the media gathering without the Pay Per View star, Garcia was visibly ticked off. “Tank” walked in within minutes of the kick-off, halting the proceedings further.

Once underway, the respectful needle was evident between two unblemished stars vying to become boxing’s next lead player.

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia square off in New York

Davis took to the podium to heap pressure on Garcia by stating the Golden Boy fighter had much to prove.

“We’re back at it. This time we got another dance partner,” said Davis. “I know that it’s going to be tough.

“This fight is definitely going to be tough. But this is what we came to do. We want the big fights.”

He added: “I’ve been boxing since I was seven. I fought a lot coming up. I’m just happy to be a part of this moment and share the ring with a young fighter like Ryan Garcia, who is daring himself to be great.

“He talked his way into this fight. April 22, he’s going to have to show it.”

Garcia retorted: “April 22 is the time when the words won’t matter anymore. The truth will come out. We’re both great fighters and will settle it in the ring.

“If you look at boxing, getting prime fighters together has been hard. It usually happens too late.

“This is a moment that boxing has been longing for. You really can’t make a bigger fight than this.

Davis vs Garcia information

The highly anticipated twelve-round showdown headlines a Pay Per View event on Saturday, April 22, in Las Vegas.

Premier Boxing Champions promote the event from the T-Mobile Arena, opposite the MGM Grand on the famous strip.

The telecast is being produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV and will be available across pay-per-view providers, including DAZN PPV.

GTD Promotions, TGB Promotions, and Golden Boy Promotions promote Davis vs. Garcia.

Tickets for the live event go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. PT and will be available through www.axs.com.

Pre-sale tickets will be available Thursday, March 9, from 10 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT with the code: BOXING.

