Floyd Mayweather dons ski mask in preparation for five-fight ‘heist’

Floyd Mayweather announced a new exhibition tour this week despite a UK effort failing to sell all seats in London last month.

Facing a reality TV star, Mayweather didn’t precisely set the world alight as he continued to pilfer from those promoters willing to pay him.

Mayweather released a statement blaming the timing of ticket sales and the British fans for not wanting to fork out the money for tickets.

However, despite the flop, Mayweather plans to head to five different venues in the coming months in what he labels ‘a heist’ money-making scheme.

Facing a combination of YouTubers and Japanese MMA stars, Mayweather is slotting a pretty penny in his pocket from the exhibition events.

Those forking out their hard-earned cash, some public seem happy to see a legend like Mayweather in the flesh. And they will soon get their chance if they reside in Germany, South Korea, Japan, Australia, or Miami, USA.

Floyd Mayweather continues his exhibition ‘heist’

Announcing his intentions to keep stealing a living in retirement, Mayweather said: “This is what my 2023 looks like so far. Five exhibitions in five countries in nine months.”

He added that clauses in those contracts mean he has a no-fight full-fee policy.

“And if any of these exhibitions don’t happen, I still get paid. I’m the most active hustler in boxing. My money is guaranteed.”

Another five-fight run adds to a run that began in 2018. Floyd scored a first-round stoppage of kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa before a draw with a WWE YouTuber.

He then beat his sparring partner Don Moore, halted MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura and completed his first smash-and-grab with the humiliation of another YouTube in Dubai.

His latest effort against a TV personality famous for getting drunk on ‘Geordie Shore,’ in which many in the sport questioned why he bothers.

Despite a distinct lack of interest, Mayweather will continue his ‘heist’ without apologizing. He takes no blame whatsoever for any downsides to his post-retirement events.

He told Give Me Sport: “I think the tickets should’ve gone on sale a lot faster. My new team is still learning. I have got to take my hat off to them. It’s not their fault.

“It’s just when we fight in the US; tickets are on sale as soon as we announce the fight. Here [in the UK], we announced the fight, and the tickets didn’t go on sale until a week or two weeks later.

“I don’t point fingers. We work together as a team. You don’t really want to spend money when you buy tickets over here. In America, we don’t mind spending money.”

Keep rolling, Floyd.

