Watch: Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia NYC press conference

World Boxing News provides all the access needed for coverage of the first press conference between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia.

SHOWTIME SPORTS will provide live streaming coverage of this week’s back-to-back, coast-to-coast kickoff press conferences.

They feature five-time, three-division world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and hard-hitting sensation “King” Ryan Garcia.

The boxing superstars square off for the first time to preview their long-awaited clash on Saturday, April 22.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

Davis vs Garcia is headlining live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The pair will first meet at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday at the Palladium Times Square before flying across the country to meet with the press at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Davis vs. Garcia is widely considered a battle to become the next face of boxing, as the two unbeaten and wildly popular competitors bring passionate fan bases to what promises to be an exciting matchup of styles in the ring.

Press conference coverage

The press conferences are hosted by SHOWTIME Boxing host and “The Last Stand” podcaster Brian Custer. They will stream live on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel, SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page, and Premier Boxing Champions YouTube channel.

Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell, hosts of the award-winning video podcast MORNING KOMBAT, will host Wednesday’s live stream.

At the same time, Campbell and noted combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani will host Thursday’s live stream. The links and embed codes are listed below.

GTD Promotions, TGB Promotions, and Golden Boy Promotions promote Davis vs. Garcia.

Tickets for the live event go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. PT and will be available through www.axs.com.

Pre-sale tickets with the code: BOXING will be available TOMORROW, Thursday, March 9, from 10 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.