Team Usyk claim Tyson Fury turned down larger split of his own pot

Tyson Fury turned down the chance to claim sixty percent of his own pot for an undisputed heavyweight title clash with Oleksandr Usyk.

That’s the startling revelation outlined by Usyk’s manager Alexander Krassyuk in response to Frank Warren admitting the fight is on the verge of collapse.

Warren stated on Tuesday that a Friday deadline was in place due to a blockage in negotiations. Fast forward 24 hours, and that hurdle has proved to be Fury himself, according to Krassyuk.

He states Usyk has made no monetary demands and only requested an equal split of the money the fight generates. That’s not enough for Fury, who has shown little interest in facing the Pound for Pound king.

So much so that Usyk’s team upped the ante and offered Fury the chance to take away more of the purse if he defeated the formidable Ukrainian.

Speaking to talkSPORT as Warren did, Krassyuk explained why the event was unlikely.

Tyson Fury rejects the larger split to face Usyk

“Frank Warren said he’s got a pot. He needs to get the agreement of both parties to participate, and if the money in the pot is not enough, it won’t happen,” Krassyuk told talkSPORT.

“I completely agree with it. On our side, we have nothing more to add. But we are not asking for a figure here. We are asking for a split, and probably the split doesn’t work [for Fury at 50-05].

“Well, if someone is asking for a figure, I can definitely say that it’s not our party. We initially agreed to 50-50. But then Tyson was asking for some bigger money.”

To combat “The Gypsy King” changing his mind on the initial deal, Krassyuk revealed the revised offer.

“We made it clear that we are ready to go 60-40, but the winner takes the sixty. That was our latest offer.”

Krassyuk was then pushed to confirm that Fury rejected even that improved proposal, to which he replied: “Yes, exactly.”

Therefore, it all adds to what the fans previously stated on social media. That Tyson Fury doesn’t want to fight Oleksandr Usyk – at least not now.

Fury vs who?

However, Fury is already taking heat from the boxing community for two lesser defenses of his title against Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora.

Sarcastic comments of “Fury vs Chisora 4 incoming,” a “John McDermott trilogy is next,” and other derogatory swipes have since hit the platforms.

It’s hard not to feel for the fans, who want the fight to happen so badly. On the face of it, it’s hard to swallow that only one side is stopping it from becoming a reality.

If Fury doesn’t fight Usyk next, where does he go? – Is it Joe Joye in the summer or a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder?

Either of those will give a little breathing space, but it will be a massive dent in the Tyson Fury legacy if he doesn’t face Usyk before he retires from the sport.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay. Twitter @PhilJWBN. Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.