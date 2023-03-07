Yoka vs Takam heavyweight clash live on ESPN+ this Saturday

French Olympic gold medalist Tony Yoka will return in a 10-round main event this Saturday, March 11, against former world title challenger Carlos Takam at Zenith Paris in Paris, France.

Yoka-Takam and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ starting at 2:45 p.m. ET/11:45 a.m. PT.

Yoka (11-1, 9 KOs) had a decorated amateur career that included wins over Joseph Parker, Filip Hrgović and Joe Joyce, the latter of whom he defeated to earn a gold medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Yoka turned pro in 2017 and notched 11 victories before suffering a majority decision loss to Martin Bakole last May. The 30-year-old contender is eager to regain his upward momentum in the heavyweight rankings. Takam (39-7-1, 28 KOs) is a Cameroonian-born contender who represented his homeland in the 2004 Olympics and challenged Anthony Joshua for the unified heavyweight crown in 2017. In his last fight, he ended Arslanbek Makhmudov’s knockout streak by forcing him to go 10 rounds for the first time.

In other streaming action from Paris:

British light heavyweight Dan Azeez (18-0, 12 KOs) puts his unbeaten record on the line in a 12-round battle against Frenchman Thomas Faure (21-4-1, 2 KOs) for the European title. The 33-year-old Azeez is inching closer to a world title shot and is coming off an eighth-round TKO win over former world champion Rocky Fielding last December.

Olympic gold medalist Lauren Price (2-0, 1 KO) makes her 2023 debut in an eight-round welterweight tilt against Naomi Mannes (6-1, 4 KOs). The Welsh standout is coming off a TKO win in October, while Mannes lost in a bid for the European title in November.

Undefeated middleweight Farrhad Saad (8-0-1) returns from a two-year layoff versus Britain’s Macaulay McGowan (17-3-1, 3 KOs).