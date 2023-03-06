Ian “Dynamite” Garcia ready for action on Saturday night

Granite Chin Promotions’ (GCP) latest signee, welterweight prospect Ian “Dynamite” Garcia, is excited to be fighting once again at home this Saturday night in front of fans, friends and family on the “Springfield Championship Boxing 2” card, at MassMutural Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.

“Springfield Championship Boxing 2”, presented by Granite Chin Promotions (GCP), will be streamed live on BXNGTV.com.

Unbeaten Massachusetts State Welterweight Champion Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (10-0, 6 KOs) will make his first title defense in the 8-round main event against undefeated challenger Kenny “Lionheart” Larson (6-0, 5 -0 KOs), of Salem, Massachusetts

Springfield lightweight Isaiah “Baby Warrior” Cruz (5-0, 3 KOs) will face Akeem “Action Action” Jackson (6-5, 5 KOs) in the 6-round co-featured event. Cruz’ older brother, super lightweight Calixto (1-0) is also slated to be in action.

Undefeated Russian light heavyweight prospect Ali Izmailov (9-0, 6 KOs), fighting out of Detroit, has been added to the card for an 8-round fight versus Ariel “El Fenomena” Armando Basconcel (13-4-1, 12 KOs), of Argentina. .

The 24-year-old Garcia (2-0-1, 1 KO), a native of Puerto Rico, moved to Springfield in 2000 and today he’s a key part of a Western Mass. boxing rebirth. During the pandemic, Garcia traveled to Tijuana, Mexico, to make his pro debut, which resulted in a 4-round majority draw against a local opponent. “ Dynamite” has won his last two fights though in impressive fashion, and Saturday he meets “The Outlaw” Ryan Venable (3-16) in a 4-round bout.

“It’s always a great experience to be fighting in your hometown,” Garcia said. “I want to thank my promoter, Chris Traietti, for this opportunity. The fans of other Western Mass. fighters on this card will be my fans, too. Over the years, we’ve supported each other, and more fans get to see me fight here at home in Springfield than if I’m fighting on the road. My fans will go where I go, but if I’m fighting on the road, they have to get there and pay for a hotel, food and tickets. It’s a lot easier for them to watch me fight in Springfield.”

Garcia’s opponent used to train Springfield and the two have sparred on several occasions.

“He doesn’t have anything that will surprise me,” Garcia added. “I know what he’s bringing to the table; I’ll be ready!”

“This is a great step-up fight for Ian,” Traietti commented. “Venable is a scrappy guy who tests a tone of young prospects, but I was very impressed with Ian in his last fight. It is clear he puts in the work and is getting better and better, which is what you want to see in a young fighter. This is just one more step in many for him in what will be an exciting career.”

Dominican welterweight Carlos Castillo (6-0, 4 KOs), a potential star out of Holyoke (MA), faces Alfred Keenan Raymond (1-5-1, 0 KOs) in a 6-rounder.

Also fighting on the undercard in 4-round bouts are Springfield super featherweight Carlos Gonzalez (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. Richard “Hit To Hard” Barnard (1-10-1); Springfield super lightweight Calixto Cruz (1-0) vs. TBA and Springfield super lightweight Liz Humphries (0-1-1) vs. Sarah “Switch Kick” Click (0-2-1).

Card subject to change.

Tickets range between $203.00 and $48.00 and are available to purchase online at https://www.massmutualcenter.com/events/detail/springfield-championship-boxing-2 or from any of the participating boxers.

Doors open at 6 p.m. ET, first bout at 7 p.m. ET.