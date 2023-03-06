Angel Beltran aims for upset victory over Louie Lopez on Friday

Thompson Boxing returns this Friday, March 10, with its popular boxing series “Path to Glory” in which Mexicali, Mexico’s Angel Beltran (15-1, 9 KOs) will look to upset local favorite Louie Lopez (13-1-1, 4 KOs) of Corona, California.

The two will clash in an 8-round welterweight main event. The show will pay homage to TBP CEO Ken Thompson, as this will be a somber one-month anniversary of his passing. A poignant ceremony at the start of the show will pay tribute to his life.

“Path to Glory” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA on Friday, March 10th, 2022. Doors open at 6:00 pm PT, with a Tribute to Ken Thompson at 7:00 pm (promptly), followed by fights. Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, and $125 are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900 or online at www.thompsonboxing.com. Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new mobile app downloadable on Apple and Google.

Here is what Beltran had to say about is recent training camp, his matchup with Louie Lopez, fighting a top prospect, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“I am training very hard. This is the chance of a lifetime to get a big fight with a big promoter. I am not letting this opportunity go to waste, I have done everything within my power to be the best come fight night. I am running hard, training hard, and pushing beyond my limits for this fight. It is safe to say this is the best I have ever felt before a fight. Training camp was great.”

On his matchup with Louie Lopez:

“I see him as myself with a different name. What I mean by that is, he also took a loss early in his career but kept going, not a lot of fighters can do that. I know he is a warrior because it takes a warrior spirit to continue in this sport, especially in this era. I respect him and see him as exactly who I am. So, I am fight a man who is hungry to keep his winning streak alive, and I know this fight will come down to how wants it more. I plan on having my hands raised when the final bell rings.

On what a win will do for his career:

“This is the new start of my career. I lost early on, but that wasn’t the best version of myself. A lot went wrong. I am going to defeat a very good fighter and be on the radar of fight fans who follow the sport. A win here gives me more chances to fight against opponents in which I can obtain a world ranking. So essentially this fight means everything to me.”

On fighting in main event on a Thompson Card:

“I am honored to be in the main event on this card, as the card pays tribute to Mr. Ken Thompson. To able to win on a card dedicated to the founder of the boxing promotion, will be a historic moment for me. This is a big stage for me, and I like the professional nature in which they stream their shows and broadcast their fights so fans from all across the world can see these fights.”

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer and Rich Marotta. Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.

“Path to Glory” will stream live for free on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and

YouTube pages.