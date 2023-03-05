Tyson Fury shows no Oleksandr Usyk fight interest – in comparison

Tyson Fury has shown no interest in getting a fight with Oleksandr Usyk over the line if you compare his thoughts to Deontay Wilder.

Fury was never off social media commenting on facing Wilder for months before the pair finally nailed down a first meeting.

When the first was over, Fury then spoke only about Wilder until the rematch, and so on.

This time around with Usyk, you can count on one hand the times Fury has told his fans he wants to meet the superb Ukrainian boxing master.

In a further comparison, Fury mentions Dereck Chisora almost fifty times on social media before their pointless trilogy was made.

Tyson Fury is not on board with the Usyk fight

On the surface of it, and judging only by his social media activity, it seems like Fury is not on board with facing Usyk whatsoever.

In stark contrast, Usyk continues to call out ‘Belly’ for the event everyone in the UK wants to see. Anthony Joshua’s conqueror against the man who AJ won’t agree to battle.

US handler of Fury, Bob Arum, was optimistic the fight could be made before Chisora got leathered back in December.

“I don’t see any reason why the [Oleksandr] Uysk fight with Tyson Fury can’t be made speedily without much trouble,” confirmed Arum.

“I know the Usyk people very well. His manager, Egis Klimas, is a really good friend of mine. He manages Lomachenko and Janibek.

“I’ve dealt with him a whole lot over the years. I know Oleksandr Usyk. And I know he wants the fight.”

Adding that Chisora wasn’t as one-sided as people thought, even though it clearly was and happened that way, Arum added: “I talked with Tyson a little while ago, and he wants the fight. That fight will happen next unless Mr. Chisora lands his punch.

“Don’t discount Chisora. He is a hell of a fighter. He has a tremendous punch.

“That fight could have gone either way. You can’t, in this business, count your chickens before they hatch.”

Fury vs Usyk doubtful

For now, Fury is far more likely to stay in the UK and face another British fight. It would not be surprising to see “The Gypsy King” battle Joe Joyce next before a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder in the Middle East.

Either that – or those two in reverse order.

Fury vs Usyk looks to be a fans’ pipe dream, despite everyone wanting to see the WBC champion tested by the best around.

Based on Usyk’s skills, you can’t blame Fury if he avoided him.

