Lennox Lewis says Roy Jones Jr. heavyweight title diss ‘a wind-up’

Lennox Lewis chipped into the debate on Roy Jones Jr. winning the world heavyweight title after stepping up in weight.

In the late 1990s, Jones was the pound-for-pound star as Lewis reached the heights of the top division as the king. However, there seems to be something bubbling under the surface as Jones chose to face John Ruiz for the WBA title.

The decision of Jones not to challenge Lewis for his unified crown may have irked the Jamaica-based UK-born Canadian Olympic gold medalist.

As Jones posted about the twentieth anniversary of his most outstanding achievement, Lewis responded with what he later called a ‘wind-up.’

Jones said: “Twenty years ago today, I accomplished what they all said I couldn’t do, but what God ordained me to do. To become the heavyweight champion of the world!”

Lennox Lewis to Roy Jones Jr

“When they said you couldn’t do it, they didn’t mean John Ruiz,” quipped Lewis.

When questioned by a fan about his comments, Lewis added: “I’m just winding him up!”

“Becoming a heavyweight champ is always a worthy accomplishment, but it was pretty low-hanging fruit [against John Ruiz].”

Jones still accomplished a great thing by claiming that heavyweight crown in what amounted to being the lesser option to facing Lewis. Stepping up from light heavyweight to mix it with the big boys is tough enough, but winning is something else.

It cemented the Jones legacy even further, which still lives on.

Jones vs Klitschko

However, Roy Jones Jr. hit controversy last year with a run-in against former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko.

A row over the war in Ukraine saw Jones offer Klitschko a fight.

“Klitschko is trying to throw me into this political world, but I have nothing to do with politics,” Jones Jr. told ES News.

“I’m like, I don’t know what you are talking about when you come up with that politics. But if you want a fight, you can call me.

“Why would you target me for that? – I have nothing to with that. As a matter of fact, I have people on both sides. I don’t want to see anybody at war because [Vasily] Lomachenko is one of my favorites.

“You’re not the only person who is having a problem. Don’t be trying to throw me under.

“I do box, so you can call me back if you want this heat. I don’t know what he’s talking about.”

