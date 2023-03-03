Floyd Mayweather – the Vasiliy Lomachenko dream fight

If Vasiliy Lomachenko could choose to fight any opponent, it would be the current exhibition campaigning Floyd Mayweather.

Name-dropping Mayweather as his dream fight, the Pound for Pound star opened up on the one legend he’d love to face.

‘Loma’ was asked, If you could fight any boxer from any era to give you the best fight, who would you want to fight’ during a previous fan question session.

The Ukrainian multi-weight world title-holder picked out Mayweather when revealing his answer.

Floyd Mayweather vs Lomachenko

“Of course, I would like to fight somebody who is undefeated. Who has a good history, who has a big name,” said Lomachenko.

“I think the most interesting name for me to fight would be Floyd Mayweather.”

‘Hi-Tech’ made the statement without elaborating on when he would have wanted the battle, but it almost certainly would not be in this latest era.

Lomachenko has said he cannot fight at 140 pounds or above, ruling out Mayweather – a welterweight in his forties.

You’d possibly have to return to when Mayweather made a name for himself in the Pay-Per-View stakes as a reigning super-featherweight and lightweight champion.

Potentially, Loma had around 2002-03 in his thinking when Mayweather defeated the likes of Jose Luis Castillo, Victoriano Sosa, and Philip Ndou.

If Loma would be willing to go up in weight today, there would undoubtedly be a lot of takers for a Pay-Per-View blockbuster between the pair.

Sadly, it will never happen.

London baby

During the interview, Loma was also asked for his most memorable moment from fighting Luke Campbell in London.

He said: “The most exciting moment I remember from my trip to the UK was probably when we went to the top of the O2 Arena, and I saw all of London.

“I could see it. Then the very next day, I was the champion of that arena. That was the most memorable moment for me.”

Concluding, Loma participated in a word association game

Teofimo Lopez Sr.

“I can’t say that. It wouldn’t look good. I was raised differently. [He is a] good father.”

Oleksandr Usyk

“Best friend.”

Gervonta “Tank” Davis

“Power.”

Floyd Mayweather

“Boxing IQ.”

Bob Arum

“Best promoter.”

Lomachenko vs Mayweather remains an out-of-reach fantasy fight.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.