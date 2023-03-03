Full card revealed for Harlem Eubank headliner on Channel 5

Fans can look forward to an unbelievable night of action when Harlem Eubank (16-0, 6 KOs) returns to London’s iconic York Hall on Friday March 31 as the Brighton man looks to continue his climb up the Super Lightweight rankings against Mexico’s Christian Uruzquieta (21-5, 8 KOs), live and free on Channel 5 in association with Infinitum Entertainment.

A stacked undercard at the legendary East End venue features a fifty-fifty English Cruiserweight Title bout, a highlight reel heavyweight, two huge German names plus a host of local talent.

Former Southern Area Cruiserweight Champion, ‘Nightmare’ Nick Parpa (10-1, 6 KOs) will take on Middlesbrough’s undefeated Michael Webster (7-0, 5 KOs) in an eagerly anticipated English Cruiserweight Championship clash.

Parpa will be looking to pick up where he left off with a win after ending things in the first round against Nicolas Holcapfel in May 2023. Webster set up his British Title opportunity by putting Erdogan Kadrija down twice in the third round to claim a stoppage win in a one-sided contest at the Newcastle Arena.

Rising Heavyweight star Matty Harris (4-0, 3 KOs) returns to face Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Milos Veletic (2-2, 1 KO). 23-year-old Harris will look to build off the back of his three consecutive first-round finishes in his last three outings, with his most recent win coming against Jiri Surmaj on the undercard of Eubank Jr vs. Smith on January 21 in Manchester.

The IBO Continental Super Welterweight champion Abass Baraou (12-1, 8 KOs) will hope to make his York Hall debut, and second fight in Britain, a memorable one as he returns having been out of the ring since March 2022. A statement win could see one of Germany’s hottest prospects continue to close the gap between himself and the top ten Super Welterweights.

Another exciting German fighter joins the card in the form of undefeated featherweight Sophie Alisch (8-0, 1 KO), who will have to look for maturity beyond her 21 years as she faces the hugely experienced Bec Connolly over six rounds. Alisch will be eager to stamp her authority against a fighter like Connolly, who has shared the ring with the likes of Natasha Jonas and Ebanie Bridges.

Jesse Brandon (1-0) will be hoping to bring a similar jubilant crowd that supported him at York Hall in his last Super Lightweight outing in another four- round fight at the historic venue. Hoping to follow in the footsteps of Brandon will be Codie Smith, who makes his professional debut at Featherweight against Italy’s Luca Genovese (4-19-5) in a four-round contest.

