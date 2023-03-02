Deontay Wilder’s chaotic final minutes before that ‘heavy suit’ loss

Deontay Wilder suffering his first carer loss, had more going on in the final few minutes than many in the sport anticipated.

Before his rematch with Tyson Fury, the former WBC heavyweight champion opened up on the behind-the-scenes mayhem.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ stated that a series of unfortunate events unfolded and affected him in the last quarter of an hour before his ring walk.

Wilder eventually took to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in an infamous suit and was brutally beaten by Fury in seven painful rounds.

Many who witnessed the contest live, including WBN inside the packed venue of 16,000 fans, saw an out-of-sorts, Wilder. The American outlined a precarious ongoing situation without going into full detail.

Deontay Wilder’s chaotic 15-minute

“Everything that happened – happened in the last fifteen minutes up to the fight,” Wilder explained on the PBC Podcast. “A lot of things were known.

“There are many things I don’t even want to talk about at this moment in time. I’m still reflecting on certain things.

“I can’t believe the things that happened, happened to me. And they happened to me at that point in time, in my career.

“Maybe I’ll come out with some things later as things unfold and I get into camp. But there are certain things I don’t want to talk about at this moment in time.

“I’m still reflecting on it. I need to figure some things out.”

Wilder was asked if anything happened after the first bell and once the fight was underway, replied: “No, even with the first bell.

“The thing about it is, you need to understand what type of person Deontay Wilder was at that moment in time. Even when I took off my mask, the things that I was doing.

“I’ve been in this sport for a very long time. People have seen me fight the know. They have seen me for a very long time. As an athlete, everyone knows how I am.

“People that know boxing know that wasn’t me out there that night. I can’t talk about a lot of things, but that wasn’t me that night.

“You can tell by the mask and my reaction to certain things I was doing in the ring from the first fight to the second fight.

A different Wilder

“It was two different people. From a fighter in retreat mode from the first fight when I was on the hunt. You know you don’t go backward – you go forward.

“That night, I wasn’t myself. I felt like a zombie in there. But all live longer and get stronger. I’m going to learn from this situation and get better.

“It’s not over,” he concluded.

With a third fight bringing redemption for Wilder as a Fight of the Year, he could get another chance to rectify the last two outcomes against Fury in a fourth clash.

