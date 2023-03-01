Training injury puts super middleweight contender’s life in danger

Italian super middleweight Daniele Scardina has undergone surgery after a shocking training injury put the former IBF contender’s life in danger.

The 30-year-old, who has lost just once in twenty-one fights, was taken for an operation after problems arose in the gym.

Scardina complained of several pains in his body before being rushed to the hospital for assessment. It was quickly realized that Scardina needed life-saving action.

OPI 2000, Scardina’s promoters, gave an update on his condition to worried members of the boxing community.

“Daniele Scardina has endured a long surgery and got through it. We will wait for more outcomes in the following hours,” they said.

“Stay strong as you’ve always done, Daniele.”

Known as ‘King Toretto,’ Scardina quickly established himself as the flag-bearer for Italian boxing when picking up the vacant IBF International super middleweight title against Finland’s Henri Kekalainen in March 2019.

After discussing one of his defenses after the pandemic and an appearance on the Italian version of Dancing with the Stars, Scardina showed why he’s such a beloved character in his homeland.

“I need to feel the emotions that only boxing gives me. I tried to keep in shape, but no scheduled fight made it difficult.

“Last December, I went back to Miami Beach. I trained at 5th Street Gym and am now in top shape.

“I competed at the Italian edition of Dancing with the Stars, but I consider myself a fighter first.

“This fight is super-important for me. I am motivated to give my best to win.”

Inspiring youngsters to be the best they can be – has always been in Scardina’s make-up.

“I feel great right now, really happy. I came from nothing, so what I have now, I really appreciate and work hard for.

“That’s why I train so hard. My dream is to become a world champion. The bigger dream is to set an example for young people. I want people to believe in themselves.

“I want to be an inspiration to people and show them that nothing is impossible. If I can do it, then so can they.

“I want to show people how to follow their dreams, be strong, and never give up.”

World Boxing News would like to wish Daniele Scardina a speedy recovery after what has been a shocking 24 hours for the Italian boxing community.

The whole of the sport is behind you.

