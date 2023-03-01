5 Best Boxing Matches for Betting in 2023

2023 will be a big year. Several heavyweight boxers are finally going face-off, and fans are awaiting these fights. People predict the favorites before the lines have been set by futures betting for 2023.

Also, there are prospects for the 5 future best boxing matches for betting since the sport reached its peak in 2022. With more people betting on it, decent websites are likely to see an increase in gambling. And to get a survey on the matches, a professional review will provide valuable insights into everything a bettor has to know. There are a variety of wagering options and other factors available there.

Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin Odds

Anthony Joshua is gearing up for a comeback after losing to Oleksandr Usyk twice. In his upcoming session, he’ll be facing the 29th-ranked heavyweight in the world, Jermaine Franklin, who hails from the USA. Although his recent losses have raised eyebrows, he still won in 24 appearances and only lost three.

Franklin may not be a household name, but he’s a worthy opponent with a solid record. He’s only lost once in his career to Dillian Whyte and has secured 21 wins. It’ll be interesting to place a bet to see how these two boxers match up. And whether Joshua can get back on track with a win.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers

The upcoming boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Aaron Chalmers is something to expect. The original contest was between Mayweather and Liam Harrison. Unfortunately, Harrison had to withdraw from the match due to an injury. Mayweather retired from professional boxing sometime in 2017. He has been participating in various exhibition bouts ever since. In his last fight in November, he defeated Deji Olatunji, YouTube star KSI’s brother, via TKO in the sixth round.

Chalmers is indeed famous for his appearances on the reality TV show Geordie Shore. But it’s even truer to say that he is not new to combat. He has seven professional MMA fights under his belt, with his most recent match taking place in 2020. Mayweather and Chalmers will battle it out on February 25th at the O2 Arena in London. While Mayweather will enter the match following his win against Olatunji, Chalmers’ last victory came against Alexander Zeledon.

Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo

Brandon Figueroa is preparing for his fight against Mark Magsayo on March 4th. Recently, he has spoken to the media about what to expect from the battle. He promised fans he’d bring his usual aggressive style to the ring, ready to heat things. And with Magsayo also known for his willingness to mix it up, Figueroa believes that the fight will be exciting for everyone involved.

Figueroa similarly revealed that he and his team have been studying Magsayo’s combative style. They also said they had identified areas where they could gain an advantage. They believe that Magsayo gets frustrated in fights and it is planned to use that to their benefit.

Callum Smith vs Pawel Stepien

On March 11th, Callum Smith will fight the undefeated Pawel Stepien. This battle will prepare him for a shot at the light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev. Smith is certain that he’ll maintain his one hundred percent knockout power since he moved up from the super middleweight division.

Stepien has never boxed anyone close to Smith’s level. And there is no doubt that Smith will also have the advantage of being in front of a home crowd at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. Although Stepien has never tasted defeat, all his fights have taken place in Poland. There is little footage of him available.

Smith, a former world champion, is confident that he can stop Beterbiev’s fearsome reign. Besides, Smith is not overlooking Stepien and knows he cannot afford to do so, given the unknown quantity he represents.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

On Sunday night, February 2023, Fury and Paul will ultimately be able to settle their beef in Saudi Arabia. It finally feels like a light at the end of the tunnel after rescheduling the match three times. Fury came from a famous fighting lineage and was a childhood boxer. He boasts of an unbeaten professional record of eight wins in eight matches, with four knockouts.

Paul was a Disney star and social media influencer before making the switch to boxing in 2018. He has a 6-0 record, with four KOs, fighting against seemingly more significant opposition than Fury. This battle is set to take place on February 26, 2023. Fans are anticipating the battle between two fighters with contrasting backgrounds.

Best Betting Sites We Recommend for the Best Boxing Matches in 2023

If you’re looking for the best boxing bets in 2023, then you’ll want to know which betting sites are good to use. In this section, we’ll recommend some of the top platforms to trust and rely on. They will give you the best boxing odds and experience.

BetMGM Sportsbook

This site has matches, competitive boxing odds, and a friendly interface. According to the BetMGM review, they also offer a variety of wagering options, such as money line, round betting, and method of victory.

Caesars Sportsbook

This website is a well-established name in the gaming industry. It offers a wide range of boxing matches, including major events and undercard fights. As it is claimed in the Caesars Sportsbook reviews, the site also offers a mobile app, live streaming, and in-play gambling options.

BetUS

This is a popular choice for boxing betting site enthusiasts. The website offers the best odds, a variety of wagering options, and a friendly interface. The site also provides live streaming and a mobile app for on-the-go betting.

MyBookie

This has attractive sign-up bonuses and promotions, as well as extensive coverage of matches. The site also offers live gambling and a mobile app for convenient access to betting options.

Summary

These five matches are a few of the many opportunities to bet on boxing in the coming days and months. You want to go over the article once more and choose the fight to predict. You may be lucky to have your prediction come to pass. Hence, it makes sense to keep your eyes on these bouts and gamble wisely.

When it is time to choose a site for your bets, consider the factors like reputation, rounds, reliability, user experience, and betting odds options. It’s also important to remember to gamble like a responsible person and within your means.