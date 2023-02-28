Women’s title bout added to Rakhimov vs Cordina in Wales

Sandy Ryan will clash with Marie-Pier Houle for the vacant WBO Welterweight Title on the undercard of Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Joe Cordina at the Cardiff International Arena on Saturday April 22, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

Derby’s Ryan (5-1, 2 KOs) was last in action at Wembley’s OVO Arena last November, outpointing Argentina’s Anahi Ester Sanchez over ten rounds in the first defence of her WBC International Super-Lightweight Title.

The former Team GB star, who avenged her one and only loss to former World Champion Erica Anabella Farias at the Sheffield Arena last summer, steps up to 147lbs as she bids to become Britain’s latest World Champion.

Canada’s Houle (8-0-1, 2 KOs) has yet to taste defeat since joining the professional ranks back in June 2019, contesting all but one of her nine pro fights in her homeland, and the 32-year-old from Quebec is promising to inflict Ryan’s second defeat in the pros.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be challenging for a World Title in my next fight,” said Ryan. “The level of opponents I’ve faced since my debut proved how serious I am about becoming a big star in this sport.

“We respect Marie-Pier for accepting the fight when many didn’t and I’m ready to become a World Champion on April 22 in Cardiff. I want to give a shout to my team, Matchroom, my trainer Clifton and my manager Paul Ready for working hard on this.”

“This fight represents the culmination of my hard work since the beginning of my career,” said Houle. “It’s a huge opportunity for me to demonstrate the strength of character and perseverance that I have acquired over the years.

“I have a lot of respect for Sandy Ryan and I’m aware that it will be a tough fight, but I thrive on challenges, and I have no intention of leaving empty-handed. I would like to thank my promoter, Groupe Yvon Michel, for his trust in me.”

“I would like to thank Matchroom for this opportunity,” said Yvon Michel. “Marie-Pier Houle is ready to deliver an epic fight against Sandy Ryan on April 22 in Cardiff. We are proud to represent her and have full confidence in her abilities to conquer the WBO Welterweight World Championship Title. We will be there to support her every step of the way and we are convinced that she will give it her all in the ring to secure the victory.”

Ryan vs. Houle is part of a huge night of World Title action in Cardiff, Tajikistan’s Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (17-0-1, 14 KOs) defends his IBF Super-Featherweight World Title against Welshman Joe Cordina (15-0, 9 KOs) in the main event, Welsh rivals Gavin Gwynne (15-2-1, 3 KOs) and Craig Woodruff (12-6-1, 4 KOs) rematch for the British Lightweight Title following their thrilling draw at the Bolton Whites Hotel last September, World Title challenger Zelfa Barrett (28-2, 16 KOs) faces Alex Dilmaghani (20-2-1, 7 KOs) for the vacant WBA Continental Super-Featherweight Title, Manchester Cruiserweight Jordan Thompson (14-0, 11 KOs) puts his IBF European Title on the line against Swindon’s Luke Watkins (16-2, 11 KOs), plus there’s action for Swansea Featherweight Brandon Scott (4-0, 1 KO) and Swansea Light-Heavyweight Sammy Lee (1-0).

Tickets for Rakhimov vs. Cordina are priced £40, £60, £100, £150 and £300 (VIP).