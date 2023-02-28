Vargas stops Banquez; Bravo vs Valtierra ends in no-contest

Antonio Vargas earned a career best victory when he scored a sixth round stoppage of hard-hitting contender Mitchell Banquez Saturday, February 25 at a sold out Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL.

The card was promoted by Boxlab Promotions and aired via tape delay on CBS Sports Network.

Fighting for the vacant WBA Continental Americas bantamweight title, Banquez looked to apply pressure as Vargas used the opening round to feel out his foe. Vargas, who had a large group of supporters on hand, quickly recognized Banquez’ plan of attack left him open for counter punches.

The 2016 US Olympian landed quick, crisp punches while avoiding most of the hard shots thrown by Banquez. In the fourth, Vargas landed a picturesque uppercut that turned Banquez into a bloody mess, but the ultra-game Venezuelan never stopped fighting.

Vargas dominated the fifth and Banquez’ right eye was starting to close due to the number of punches he’d taken. In the sixth, Vargas continued to attack Banquez until his corner threw in the towel at 2:38.

Vargas of Orlando, FL improved to 16-1 with 9 KO’s. Banquez slips to 20-3 (12 KO’s).

NABO junior welterweight champion Nestor Bravo and Mexican challenger Jair Valtierra ended in a no decision. In the fourth round, Bravo started to find his rhythm but received a hard headbutt from Valtierra. Bravo, who hails from Arecibo, Puerto Rico and fights out of Orlando, was bleeding heavily near his right eye and unable to continue. Since official rules require four full rounds to be completed to go to the scorecards, the bout was declared a no decision.

Bravo keeps his title and 21-0 record (15 KO’s), while Valtierra’s record remains at 16-2 with 8 knockouts.

19-year-old lightweight standout Elijah “2Tec” Flores, 5-0 (2 KO’s), showcased speed, movement, showmanship, and quick reflexes in a six round shutout decision over rugged Juan Aguirre Herrera, 7-7-2 (5 KO’s), of Mexico. A native of Bronx, NY, Flores was in control from bell to bell, but Herrera had a solid chin and has gone the distance in all of his defeats.

Scores were 60-54 on all three cards.

Cuban powerhouse Idalberto Umara retained his WBA Fedecaribe lightweight title with a second round knockout of Colombia’s Deivi “El Cabo” Julio. Umara dropped Julio hard in the second round with a perfectly-timed body shot. Julio barely made it back to his feet but was down for the count moments later courtesy of another punishing body punch.

Time of stoppage was :45.

Umara, who resides in Miami, FL, improved to 9-1 with 6 KO’s. Julio is 25-13 and has 15 victories by KO.

Cruiserweights Adrian “Pretty Boy” Pinheiro of Orlando and Plantation, FL’s Isiah “Night Knight” Thompson fought to a thrilling six round draw. Pinheiro, 10-0-1 (9 KO’s) was the busier fighter and connected with solid shots to Thompson’s head. Thompson, 7-2-2 (6 KO’s), turned the tides in the second half of the fight by aggressively attacking Pinheiro with hard hooks.

Scores were 58-56 Pinheiro, 58-56 Thompson and 57-57.

“We’re all pleased to have brought another great night of championship boxing to Central Florida, said Amaury Piedra of Boxlab Promotions. “It was great to see all the fans in attendance and the electricity the crowd provided for these fighters. As always Caribe Royale is the place to be for professional boxing in Central Florida and we will continue to do our best to put on the best shows in the state of Florida. I thank the Florida Commission, the WBA, and the WBO for working with us on Night of Champions 2.”

Boxlab Promotions’ next card takes place April 1. Additional

information will be announced shortly.

OTHER RESULTS:

Welterweights: Darirus “The Hawk” Jackson (5-0, 2 KO’s, Orlando, FL) UD 6 (60-54 3X) Mario Aguirre (3-20-1, 2 KO’s, Tijuana, Mexico)

Super Middleweights: Jamar Pemberton (3-0, 3 KO’s, Las Vegas, NV) KO1 (:21) Tony Elliott (0-2, North Carolina)

Junior Middleweights: Yoenis Tellez (3-0, 3 KO’s, Stafford, TX via Cuba) TKO2 (:38) Alberto Delgado (1-22-4, 1 KO, Roanoke, VA)

Lightweights: Otha Jones III (6-1-1, 2 KO’s, Toledo, OH) UD6 (60-54 3X) Raymond Chacon (8-55-1, Los Angeles, CA)