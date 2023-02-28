Errol Spence Jr. – Undefeated Welterweight Champion of the World

A southpaw with a knack for inflicting damage early on in matches, Errol Spence Jr. is a complete boxer with a high ring IQ, a good understanding of boxing, a solid defense, explosive punches that land right on the money, and a persistent winning spirit and stamina that keep him going hard till the end of any match.

His hunger, raw strength, and sound technique make him a true pound-for-pound king of the boxing world, which is evident in his 28–0–0 undefeated track record. Out of the 28 matches he fought and won, 22 of them were finishes, which means KOs and TKOs. Of the rest, he won five by unanimous decision and one by split decision.

Popular bets in boxing

Boxing has always been a popular sport for betting, and some of the most popular bets include picking the winner of the fight, predicting the round in which the fight will end, and placing bets on whether the fight will go the distance. Additionally, there are often prop bets available for big boxing matches, such as over/under on total punches thrown or landed by each fighter.

Fighting Style

Errol Spence Jr.’s fighting style is quite impressive, as it combines raw power with technical skill. His punches are explosive, and he goes all out with them from the beginning of a match. His defense is also solid, and even in the twelfth round, he can look just as snappy as in the first with his extraordinary stamina and persistence.

With excellent hand speed, footwork, and ring IQ, he dominates his opponents and breaks their composure with his dynamic striking ability. He utilizes his jabs well along with hooks from both hands, and against opponents that keep their guards up, he breaks them with body shots of devastating force.

The rare combination of aggression, knockout power, and the high IQ of a skilled boxing tactician makes him a formidable foe in the ring.

Let’s look at three of his fights: against Danny Garcia—a dangerous boxer facing a fresh out-of-break Spence; against Yordenis Ugas—a skilled boxer with solid offense and defense; and against Shawn Porter—a raw striker with weird technique. See how Spence Jr. dealt with these fighters of different styles and skill sets to defend his title.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia

This fight against Danny Garcia in December 2020 was one of the most highly-anticipated welterweight matchups of the year. The fight marked Spence Jr.’s return to the ring after a devastating car accident in October 2019 that left many fans wondering if he would ever box again.

The fight started out well for Spence Jr., who showed no signs of ring-rust and landed some powerful combinations that kept Garcia on the defensive. However, Garcia refused to back down and fought back with some solid punches of his own, and the fight was closely contested from start to finish.

Spence Jr.’s consistency and superior skill and athleticism ultimately won out, though, as he emerged victorious by unanimous decision. This win was a testament to Spence Jr.’s incredible talent and determination, as well as his ability to overcome adversity both in and out of the ring.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas

Spence’s match against then-WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas was highly anticipated. Ugas had just defeated Manny Pacquiao, whom Spence was supposed to face if not for the eye injury. Ugas was eager to fight Errol Spence, the welterweight champion of the WBC and IBF. The undisputed title of all three organizations was at stake.

Spence had to work hard for it, as Yordenis was solid throughout. After a grueling bout that stretched nine rounds, Ugas conceded some back-to-back serious hits in round ten. The referee intervened, and the ringside physician looked at Yordenis Ugas and decided that he wouldn’t be able to continue the fight, one of his eyes was swollen shut. The match ended in a TKO.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter

One of Spence Jr.’s most memorable fights came in September 2019, when he faced Shawn Porter in a highly anticipated bout.

The fight was a back-and-forth battle, with both fighters landing significant punches throughout. Spence looked solid as Porter came head on with his awkward style and haywire punches. He paid the price though as he appeared exhausted during the final rounds.

In the end, Spence Jr. emerged victorious by split decision, his only split decision win ever. This was a memorable brawl that solidified Spence’s status as one of the best fighters of this era in the welterweight division.

The Takeaway

Errol Spence Jr. is a true champion in every sense of the word. His incredible skill, athleticism, and persistence have made him one of the most exciting boxers to watch in the sport today, and a dependable wagering choice for sports bettors around the earth.