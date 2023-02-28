Anderson vs Arias and Davis vs Yigit added to Shakur Stevenson bill

Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson has climbed the heavyweight rankings with his devastating knockout power. The 6’4, 240-pound wrecking ball will face fellow unbeaten George Arias in a 10-rounder Saturday, April 8, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Anderson-Arias will be the co-feature to the WBC lightweight title eliminator between Shakur Stevenson and Shuichiro Yoshino.

U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis will face his stiffest challenge in the 10-round lightweight televised opener against former world title challenger Anthony Yigit.

Stevenson-Yoshino, Anderson-Arias, and Davis-Yigit will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Promoted by Top Rank, tickets starting at $55 are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Anderson (13-0, 13 KOs), a 23-year-old from Toledo, Ohio, has notched five consecutive second-round stoppages, including a demolition of the normally durable Jerry Forrest last December. Anderson received international headlines for his work as Tyson Fury’s chief sparring partner, but he’s now forging his own path as boxing’s most decorated young heavyweight.

Arias (18-0, 7 KOs), a Dominican boxer-puncher, began his pro career in 2014 and has toppled seven unbeaten fighters in his ascension to contender status. Arias continued that trend in his previous two fights, defeating Cassius Chaney and Alante Green by split decision. The New York City resident will give up five inches and roughly 20 pounds to Anderson.

Davis (7-0, 5 KOs), from Norfolk, Virginia, went 3-0 in the pro ranks before capturing a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. In November 2021, he signed a long-term promotional contract with Top Rank and has scored four wins since, including a violent knockout over Omar Tienda at Prudential Center last year. In his most recent outing, the 23-year-old standout dominated former world title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos.

Yigit (26-2-1, 10 KOs) is a Swedish contender who represented his homeland at the 2012 Olympics. The 31-year-old began his pro career the following year and scored wins over DeMarcus Corley and Sandor Martin before unsuccessfully challenging Ivan Baranchyk for the IBF junior welterweight title in 2018. Yigit bounced back with three victories before losing to Rolando Romero in July 2021. He is now settled as a lightweight and has knocked out his last two opponents.