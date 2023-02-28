America’s hottest young heavyweight steps up in class on April 8

The United States has pinned hopes of a new heavyweight champion on one man – a 23-year-old with 13 knockouts from 13 fights.

Step up Jared Anderson, who, on April 8, will battle fellow undefeated heavyweight George Arias. Two world title prospects collide on the undercard of Shakur Stevenson’s next title defense.

The card is set to occur in New Jersey on a big night for promoters Top Rank. If Anderson wins, it will be another significant push toward a top-division crown.

Anderson’s future feat has had an air of inevitability for some time. Therefore, knocking out Arias – who is 18-0, would be a massive statement of intent.

The hottest US heavyweight prospect

The man nicknamed “The Real Big Baby” is ready.

“This is the kind of fight I’ve been waiting for,” said Anderson, “It’s a big fight between two undefeated heavyweights.

“I’m excited to be fighting on the same card as Shakur Stevenson. Don’t miss this fight. April 8 is going to be a special night in Newark.”

Arias has seven stoppages from his eighteen wins and is under no illusions about the backing behind Anderson’s title run.

However, the 31-year-old Dominican won’t be standing on ceremony when the first bell goes at the Prudential Center live on ESPN.

Arias said: “I’m excited for the opportunity to go to war with Jared Anderson, one of the most highly regarded heavyweights right now.

“I thank my team for helping me get to this position. I can’t wait to show my skills on such a big platform. On April 8, I will pull off the upset.”

Shakur Stevenson undercard

US Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis will also appear on the card. He campaigns in a ten-round lightweight televised opener against former world title challenger Anthony Yigit.

Davis is looking forward to another opportunity to shine.

“The Newark fans showed me so much love last time. I can’t wait to give them another exceptional performance.

“I’m going to make Yigit regret taking this fight. He’s been in the ring with some good fighters, but I’m on another level.”

Yigit, an ex-European titleholder, said: “I’m excited to get back into the mix.

“Huge respect to Keyshawn for taking this fight, but he’s young. Too young. He’s fast. I’m fast. He’s strong. I’m strong.

“He’s an Olympian. I’m an Olympian. My edge is my experience. I’m going to use it.”

Stevenson-Yoshino, Anderson-Arias, and Davis-Yigit will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.