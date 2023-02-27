Deontay Wilder won’t back up Mike Tyson KO claim in face-to-face

Deontay Wilder met Mike Tyson in Saudi Arabia this week, and it was all smiles – a far cry from when Wilder attacked Tyson over his legacy in the sport.

In live social media rants, Wilder claims he’d have knocked out a prime 1980s Tyson in previous live social media rants. He also stated Tyson didn’t deserve to be in the Hall of Fame.

However, when traveling to Diriyah this weekend, it seems all was forgotten between the pair.

Deontay Wilder’s Mike Tyson rant

Wilder failed to back up his KO claim or his legacy attack, which raised eyebrows when stated in the past.

“Folks, half of you don’t know your history. When it comes to the sport of boxing, let’s face it. You do not know your history,” Wilder said.

“You do not know your facts. All you know is what you hear. Go back and do your facts. Go back and do your history.

“We love Mike Tyson, of course. We love them all. Do you know what I’m saying? I love them all. We love them all. They did a great job. But go back and look up your facts.

“If you go back. I want somebody to answer this question: How many Hall of Fame fighters did Mike Tyson actually fight?

“Thank you. Only two. Holyfield beat him twice, and Lennox beat him. Only two. So what are you all talking about?

“Now you go back and look up your history! – Everybody else was scared. They weren’t any Hall of Famers!

“I love the fact that he thinks that [he could beat me]. Because that’s the way I would think as well.

“He’s supposed to think that way. He is (was) the heavyweight champion of the world. That’s something very special.”

Wilder said he’d KO a prime Tyson

After hearing Wilder say he’d have knocked a prime Mike Tyson out, “The Baddest Man on the Planet” responded humbly.

“I don’t know [whether I’d beat him]. I love the fact that he thinks that because that’s the way I would say it as well.

“He’s supposed to think that way, he is the heavyweight champion of the world, and that’s something very special.”

It seems all was forgiven as the pair enjoyed the lavishness of Saudi Arabia alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and the WBC President.

