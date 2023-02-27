Badou Jack wins WBC crown, but WBA stops three-weight feat

Badou Jack was proclaimed a three-weight world champion on Sunday evening. However, in reality, his feat is only a two-weight achievement.

“The Ripper is now a three-division world champion,” stated Top Rank in its round-up of the action. But due to the WBA’s procrastination, Jack never was a complete world ruler at 175 pounds.

Badou Jack is a two-weight champion

At the time, the WBA had interim, regular, and world champions in the midst. This made everything blurry for the fans and continues to do so until this day.

The WBA still doesn’t have 17 world title holders, as the boxing fraternity clarified the sanctions should have.

Jack was only ever a regular champion with the WBA. In September 2017, when the Swedish-born fighter and Dmitry Bivol held belts, the WBA elevated the Russian to the complete ruler.

Therefore, Jack was never fully recognized until he fought Bivol. That fight never happened.

Blame for this confusion can squarely lie at the door of the World Boxing Association for informing boxers they were champions when they weren’t.

Sadly, many other fighters have been the victim of this injustice.

Jack vs Makabu

This weekend, the 39-year-old scored a technical knockout victory over Ilunga Makabu to capture the WBC cruiserweight world title. So now he’s a two-weight champion at 168 and 200 pounds, respectively.

Jack boxed an intelligent fight, consistently mixing footwork and counterpunching to find a home for his right hand.

Makabu, on the other hand, seemed too cautious and had trouble putting his punches together.

In the fourth round, Jack dropped Makabu with a right hand, and he repeated the knockdown in the 11th.

Makabu was clearly worn out from Jack’s offense in the final round. The ex-Mayweather Promotions standout only needed an additional right hand and a brief barrage of shots to force referee Mark Lyson to stop the fight.

Jack said, “I was standing there too much. My trainer told me to box and move. That’s not my style.

“I mean, I box. But I also like to come forward and fight. Makabu is a hell of a fighter. He’s an African brother of mine.

“We used to be training partners. He is still my brother.”

Other results from Diriyah

Welterweights: Ziyad Almaayouf (2-0, 1 KO) overcame a first-round knockdown before defeating Ronald Martinez (3-2-1) via unanimous decision.

Almaayouf began the fight aggressively and was dropped by a hard right hand before the first round ended.

However, the native of Saudi Arabia kept his composure and dominated the following rounds. Scores: 38-37 3x.

Cruiserweights: Muhsin Cason (11-0, 8 KOs) scored a first-round stoppage over Taryel Jafarov (18-6, 17 KOs).

Cason dropped Jafarov before the opening round ended, but Jafarov’s corner stopped the fight before the second round to prevent further punishment.

Junior Welterweights: Bader Samreen (8-0, 7 KOs) defeated Viorel Simion (23-10, 9 KOs) via first-round TKO. Time of stoppage: 1:26.

