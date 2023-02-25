Skip to content
Lopez vs Beltran tops first Thompson event since promoter's death

Lopez vs Beltran tops first Thompson event since promoter’s death

Thompson Boxing returns Friday, March 10, with “Path to Glory,” as Corona, CA native Louis Lopez (13-1-1, 4 KOs) takes on Angel Beltran (15-1, 9 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico, in an 8-round welterweight main event clash.

The headlining bout and its supporting matches will mark the one-month anniversary of the passing of promoter Ken Thompson, who will be memorialized with a poignant ceremony at the start of the show.

The co-main event will feature super welterweights Jesus Gonzalez (6-0, 2 KOs), of Riverside, California, and Keon Papillion (5-0, 4 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana, who will put their undefeated records on the line in a scheduled 6-round bout.

“I know this will be a difficult time for my Thompson Boxing family since we lost Kenny,” said Louis Lopez from his training camp, “but I will be in the best shape of my life to put on a great show. Mr. Thompson was a wonderful man, and his legacy will live on through us fighters.”

“I’m going to bring the fight to Lopez and make it a Mexican war,” stated Angel Beltran. “Winning this fight will be a big boost to my career. Lopez and I both have a lot to gain and a lot to lose in this fight, so I’m coming with everything I got. This will be a memorable fight for many reasons and mainly to honor a great promoter.”

From Thompson’s home office, general manager Alex Camponovo had this to say about March 10. “It will be a difficult event to produce because we know Kenny will not be with us, nonetheless, he would have never wanted us to stop and dwell for long – he would want us to continue building on his 23-year old legacy. So all of us at Thompson Boxing will do this one with heavy hearts, but proud to have worked for a great man.”

“Path to Glory” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA on Friday, March 10th, 2022. Doors open at 6:00 pm PT, with a Tribute to Ken Thompson at 7:00 pm (promptly), followed by fights. Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, and $125 are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900 or online at www.thompsonboxing.com. Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new mobile app downloadable on Apple and Google.

UNDERCARD BOUTS:

Featherweights, Rigoberto Hermosillo (12-4-1, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles, California, will battle Luis Montellano (3-11-3, 3 KOs), of Tijuana, Mexico in a 6-round bout.

Opening the card will be a 6-round middleweight bout between Marcos Hernandez (12-6-2, 2 KOs) of Fresno, California, battling Jeremy Ramos (11-13, 4 KOs), of Colorado Springs, CO.

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer and Rich Marotta. Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.