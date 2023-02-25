Lopez vs Beltran tops first Thompson event since promoter’s death

Thompson Boxing returns Friday, March 10, with “Path to Glory,” as Corona, CA native Louis Lopez (13-1-1, 4 KOs) takes on Angel Beltran (15-1, 9 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico, in an 8-round welterweight main event clash.

The headlining bout and its supporting matches will mark the one-month anniversary of the passing of promoter Ken Thompson, who will be memorialized with a poignant ceremony at the start of the show.

The co-main event will feature super welterweights Jesus Gonzalez (6-0, 2 KOs), of Riverside, California, and Keon Papillion (5-0, 4 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana, who will put their undefeated records on the line in a scheduled 6-round bout.

“I know this will be a difficult time for my Thompson Boxing family since we lost Kenny,” said Louis Lopez from his training camp, “but I will be in the best shape of my life to put on a great show. Mr. Thompson was a wonderful man, and his legacy will live on through us fighters.”

“I’m going to bring the fight to Lopez and make it a Mexican war,” stated Angel Beltran. “Winning this fight will be a big boost to my career. Lopez and I both have a lot to gain and a lot to lose in this fight, so I’m coming with everything I got. This will be a memorable fight for many reasons and mainly to honor a great promoter.”

From Thompson’s home office, general manager Alex Camponovo had this to say about March 10. “It will be a difficult event to produce because we know Kenny will not be with us, nonetheless, he would have never wanted us to stop and dwell for long – he would want us to continue building on his 23-year old legacy. So all of us at Thompson Boxing will do this one with heavy hearts, but proud to have worked for a great man.”

“Path to Glory” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA on Friday, March 10th, 2022. Doors open at 6:00 pm PT, with a Tribute to Ken Thompson at 7:00 pm (promptly), followed by fights. Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, and $125 are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900 or online at www.thompsonboxing.com. Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new mobile app downloadable on Apple and Google.

UNDERCARD BOUTS:

Featherweights, Rigoberto Hermosillo (12-4-1, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles, California, will battle Luis Montellano (3-11-3, 3 KOs), of Tijuana, Mexico in a 6-round bout.

Opening the card will be a 6-round middleweight bout between Marcos Hernandez (12-6-2, 2 KOs) of Fresno, California, battling Jeremy Ramos (11-13, 4 KOs), of Colorado Springs, CO.

Beto Duran will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer and Rich Marotta. Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.