Adrien Broner’s problems: Baby Mama drama, drug dealing allure

Adrien Broner’s self-professed list of problems blighting his career over the past few years moves to volumes six and seven on the list.

Broner aired twenty setbacks in his life that led him to the point where he’s fought just once in four years. His comebacks, announced from April 2022 to October 2022, have failed since.

The latest was a BLK Prime return for the former four-division world champion. He was due to battle Michael Williams Jr. due to previous opponent Hank Lundy being suspended by the California Athletic Commission.

The 10-round welterweight clash was due at the Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, GA, on February 25, 2023. According to Black Prime, Williams got injured and is now off the future list of replacements.

Williams Jr. was a young, hungry fighter looking to make a name for himself. However, Broner will look elsewhere for a prospective April rescheduling.

Adrien Broner’s baby mama drama

In addition, the Cincinnati man cited ‘Baby Mama Drama’ and ‘Drug dealing temptation on his list, which has been aired in the public domain.

Arguments with several girlfriends and demands for money are never far away from Broner, who has children with different women.

It’s reported that of Broner’s seven known kids, six different baby mamas are in the fray.

Broner doesn’t usually mention his kids. However, during Covid, he said: “So everybody kids will be held back a year in school. This is crazy!

“This is just basically putting another year of child support and school clothes and new iPhones [on me], man.”

Some of his offspring replied to Broner, who was forced to retort.

“Baby, I’m just joking. I don’t care; I will take care of you all until I’m old and can’t walk, talk, or move no more. Daddy will always have you all back.”

Drug dealing temptation

Furthermore, regarding the drug dealing temptation, Broner has put drug paraphernalia on his socials many times in the past. The temptation to sell it comes as no surprise.

With a house full of people a lot of the time and fights falling apart, why wouldn’t Broner keep that option at arm’s length?

Without focusing on his problems in the past, Broner has had advice for Gervonta Davis ahead of an expected jail term on May 5.

“Keep your head up @Gervontaa the devil is trying his best to stop you, but he can’t stop gods plan. I love you, bro,” he told Davis.

“Moreover, in another story, he stated that Davis was only charged with the crime but is yet to be convicted. ‘

“Everybody posting that weak s*** about my little brother. Man, but he has only been charged. He hasn’t been convicted of a crime yet. Chill out,” he wrote.

