Watch: Tyson Fury trains at Kronk Gym after John McDermott ‘loss’

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury completely altered his career trajectory when suffering what most fans saw as a first defeat against John McDermott.

Fury traveled to Detroit after picking up the English heavyweight title as a 21-year-old when overcoming McDermott controversially on points.

Some UK fans still call the win Fury’s only loss to this day.

Looking for a trainer to take him to the next level, Fury hit it off with the late, great Emanuel Steward at the time.

Tyson Fury’s first trip to Kronk Gym

The previously unseen footage of Fury at the Kronk Gym in his first spell at the world-famous training facility emerged after ten years when shared by Cornelius Bundrage.

But as he explained in his book released in 2019, ‘The Gypsy King’ was unable to stay.

“Where can I find Manny? – I’m Tyson Fury, the future heavyweight champion of the World,” Fury said when he walked in the door.

Later, Fury cited family reasons for not making his time with Steward a permanent affair.

The latest clip of Fury in the ring at the Kronk was shared by former world champion Cornelius’ K9′ Bundrage.

It shows Fury getting ready to spar with a younger SugarHill Steward, now his full-time trainer, inside the ropes with him.

Bundrage commented on being around the up-and-coming young heavyweight. He said: “This was when I was the current IBF World Champion.

“TysonFury came to town in Detroit. Who knew five years later, he would become a world champion?

“The best heavyweight in the world. Wow, it was history right in front of my eyes. Little did I know.

“Me against Tyson_Fury before the fame, before the belts. We sparred. I’m still Kronk. Andy Lee, I’m in the next camp, champ,” he added.

Future heavyweight champion

Still boasting a full head of hair, Fury was a far cry away from being the dominant top-division operator of today.

His wins over Deontay Wilder still resonate, even more so since boxing was forced to halt for two years.

Now the main man at 200 pounds plus, Fury was scratching around at the time, trying to make a name for himself.

He certainly did that under the guise of the great and sorely missed Steward.

As for Bundrage, his appearance on The Contender gave him a solid fanbase to work with. He later would become a two-time IBF belt holder at 154 pounds.

Since retirement, Bundrage has begun his own YouTube channel and regularly posts updates and old videos from his Kronk days.

