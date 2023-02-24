Malta to stage its biggest ever boxing event on Feb 25

This weekend will see Malta witness the biggest boxing event ever to take place on the island.

There is a vacant Maltese national middleweight title on the card between Christian Schembri and Elton Azzopardi. At the same time, former European bantamweight champion Ryan Farrag makes his long-awaited return.

There are opportunities for a plethora of young talents.

British duo Connor Butler and Craig Derbyshire will face off in the show’s main event, exclusively live globally on Fightzone on Saturday (February 25).

The vacant Commonwealth flyweight title will be on the line in what will be the first title fight of its kind to happen on the largest island of the Maltese Archipelago.

The show, licensed by the Malta Boxing Association, will be promoted by Stephen Vaughan for Vaughan Group Malta.

The event is promoted in association with Fight Academy, J&J Crump & Son, and Prize Boxing Promotion.

Earlier in the night, there will be a number of amateur contests as ex-world champion Derry Mathews brings a team of youngsters from Liverpool to face a select group of Maltese amateurs.