Robeisy Ramirez discusses first world title opportunity

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez is ready for his first world title opportunity. The Cuban southpaw will face former world champion Isaac Dogboe for the vacant WBO featherweight world title on Saturday, April 1, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

Ramirez-Dogboe headlines a stacked card streaming live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.

Ramirez (11-1, 7 KOs) has won 11 fights since losing in his pro debut in August 2019. The 29-year-old joined forces with Cuban trainer Ismael Salas, who has helped channel his talents into a more professional style. As a result, Ramirez scored three consecutive knockout wins in 2022.

He stopped Irish veteran Eric Donovan and starched then-unbeaten contender Abraham Nova with a single straight left hand. Last October, he defeated Jose Matias Romero via ninth-round TKO. Ramirez will face the stiffest test of his career against the 28-year-old Dogboe (24-2, 15 KOs), a Ghanaian former junior featherweight world champion who hopes to conquer a second weight class.

Following a recent training session, this is what Ramirez had to say about his first world title shot:

“Main event. World championship on the line. This is what I have always wanted and have asked for since I became a professional boxer. I see this fight as the perfect stage from which to present my credentials to the world and make the case that I am the best fighter in the featherweight division.”

“For me, life has always been about continuously being hungry. Talent alone is not enough at this level. True success means continuing to evolve, moving ahead, and conquering hurdles and failures to become great. I’ve experienced true hardship in life, so moving up to the mountains for a few weeks won’t break me. It will only make me stronger, like all of the difficulties I endured on the road to where I am.”

“I am proud of my career as an amateur and being a product of the ‘Cuban School of Boxing.’ But I have always added my own elements to the equation. I want to come forward and entertain, too. ‘El Tren’ is not just a nickname, it characterizes who I am as a fighter. At the end of the day, boxing is for the fans. And if they find my style agreeable, I will not shy away from the responsibility of leading the way for many others who want to break the mold of the highly skilled but boring Cuban boxer. On April 1, I will fulfill the goal of becoming world champion, but I am convinced that my greatest accomplishments in this sport are ahead of me.”

