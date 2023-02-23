Eubank backs up Arthur headliner on Channel 5 next month

Wasserman Boxing’s 2023 schedule gets underway with two unmissable free-to-air events, broadcast live and exclusive on Channel 5 in association with Infinitum Entertainment.

Manchester boxer Lyndon Arthur (21-1, 15 KOs) lands a dream World Title fight against Argentina’s Braian Nahuel Suarez (18-1, 17 KOs) on Friday March 24 at the University of Bolton Stadium, live and free on Channel 5.

The former WBO Intercontinental and Commonwealth Champion can become the first Englishman to claim the IBO World Light Heavyweight Title, and join a prestigious list of champions to have held the belt including Bernard Hopkins and Roy Jones Jr.

‘King’ Arthur gets his shot at world title glory following back-to-back stoppage wins. The 31-year-old scored a sixth-round TKO victory over Walter Gabriel Sequeira in September before defeating domestic rival Joel McIntyre in spectacular fashion inside the second round of their December bout.

Harlem Eubank (16-0, 6 KOs) continues his climb up the Super Lightweight rankings as he takes on Christian Uruzquieta (21-5-2, 8 KOs) on Friday March 31.

Eubank, the nephew of former two-weight World Champion Chris Eubank, will be looking to establish himself as the latest star from his famous fighting family when he returns to London’s legendary York Hall for another headline bout.

The 28-year-old is ready to begin his pursuit of title opportunities but knows he must first overcome tough opposition in the form of Mexico’s Uruzquieta, who will be looking to derail the Brighton man’s promising career and add a huge scalp to his record.

The show announcements come following an unbelievable twelve months for Wasserman Boxing and Channel 5 that begun with a memorable British Middleweight Title scrap between Linus Udofia and Denzel Bentley in London and culminated with a dazzling display by Super Welterweight star Josh Kelly, that saw him wrestle the Lonsdale strap from local rival Troy Williamson in Newcastle.

With incredible viewing figures achieved across the year, including a 822,00 peak and 1.8million reach for Kelly’s British Title masterclass, and a 940,000 peak and 1.8million reach for Harlem Eubank’s points win over Tom Farrell, the future for free-to-air boxing looks bright.

In 2023, Wasserman Boxing’s stable of UK boxers including Josh Kelly, Lyndon Arthur, Harlem Eubank, Matty Harris and Chloe Watson will continue to get the opportunity to shine in front of huge terrestrial television audiences on Channel 5.

“We’re excited to start the year with two spectacular free-to-air events,” said Head of Global Boxing at Wasserman, Kalle Sauerland. “Lyndon has his world title opportunity, and the chance to become a star man in the Light Heavyweight division. Harlem Eubank is back as he looks to keep his undefeated record and continue his development into one of the leading Super Lightweight fighters on the scene. Two massive fights, two electric nights – both live and free on Channel 5 – don’t miss a moment!”

“Channel 5 is the only place where boxing fans can watch this fantastic sport for free. 2023 promises to be a huge year, kicking off with a world title fight in Manchester,” said Head of Sport at Channel 5, Caj Sohal. “Exciting fighters like Lyndon Arthur and Harlem Eubank will attract millions of viewers, and we are proud to work with Wasserman Boxing to continue to provide open access to great fights to all boxing fans.”

Damon Letzer, Director at Infinitum Entertainment, said: “Infinitum are delighted to be working with Wasserman Boxing and Channel 5 to deliver more free-to-air boxing. The stable of boxers is incredibly exciting and we’re looking forward to delivering some great nights of live boxing.”

Tickets for Lyndon Arthur vs. Braian Nahuel Suarez and Harlem Eubank vs. Christian Uruzquieta are on sale now and available via WassermanBoxing.com