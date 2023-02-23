Boxing News: Murata retires / Inoue Japan’s FOTY / Lara crowned

World Boxing News rounds up the latest featuring Ryota Murata, Naoya Inoue, and new WBA world champion Mauricio Lara.

Former World Boxing Association (WBA) middleweight champion Ryota Murata of Japan has announced that he intends to retire from professional boxing.

After being the first to win an Olympic medal and become a world champion, Murata is a Japanese boxing legend—a feat to achieve after demonstrating his quality in all career areas.

His most recent fight was in April 2022. He lost by technical knockout to Gennady Golovkin and lost his WBA 160-pound belt.

“Inside my head, I’m thinking, ‘that was my last one,'” Murata said of the loss. “I just haven’t been able to announce it [until now]. But this is how I’m thinking personally,” he assured.

Although his words did not sound definitive, all major media have reported his retirement.

Boxing News – Naoya Inoue FOTY

The Japan Boxing Commission held its annual ceremony to award the best of this country in 2022, and among the awards stood out Naoya Inoue as the Fighter of the Year.

Other awards were also presented at the ceremony. They included the Ryota Murata vs Gennadiy Golovkin fight as the best of the year.

Mizuki Hiruta won fighter of the year and Kenshiro Teraji as the best technique.

Inoue had a great 2022 when he defeated Nonito Donaire with a spectacular knockout in June. He then defeated Paul Butler in December to become the undisputed bantamweight champion.

At the beginning of 2023, he announced that he would move up in class and vacate his belts.

Murata and Golovkin had a great fight in Saitama during April. It ended in a technical knockout in favor of the Kazakh. However, the battle had nine rounds of action.

Kenshiro also had a great year when he won the WBA junior flyweight belt with a win over Hiroto Kyoguchi in November.

Hiruta became WBO super flyweight champion in 2022.

Mauricio Lara

Mauricio “Bronco” Lara, the new World Boxing Association featherweight champion, arrived in Mexico City at dawn with his promise fulfilled after knocking out Leigh Wood.

He told fans he would bring the black and gold belt he won last SatuWood.

Family and friends greeted the current champion. They chanted his name with banners shortly before he crossed the arrivals gate of Terminal 2 of the Benito Juarez International Airport.

After hugging his close ones, Lara told the press that he would rest for a few days. But his goal is to be a champion for a long time.

He also has no problem if he makes the trilogy fight vs. Josh Warrington or goes for a rematch with Leigh Wood.

He also expressed his interest in unifying all titles.

