Ukraine’s next big heavyweight destroys opponent in 82 seconds

Ukraine has a new heavyweight following in the footsteps of the great Klitschko brothers and Oleksandr Usyk after making a successful pro debut.

Opening the night at Fox Theater last Saturday with a stellar knockout, step forward Ukraine’s Andrii Novytski.

Ukraine heavyweight wins in 82 seconds

The heavyweight made a statement with a stoppage victory over Gabriel Costa (1-4) of Woburn, Missouri. Scheduled for four rounds, the heavyweight bout only made it to 1:22 of the first round.

Novytski, who spoke to World Boxing News exclusively before and after his fight, got the chance to fight after an initial February 11 bout was canceled.

Instead, he campaigned a week later, on February 18, against Costa after being offered the opportunity by Golden Boy Promotions’ prompter Oscar De La Hoya.

De La Hoya had a spot on the card of Nery vs Hovhannisyan, which ended up being a Fight of the Year contender. Andrii opened the show and dominated the fight.

Fans watched in awe as Novytski scored a quick first-round KO. Highlights from the event can be viewed HERE.

Andrii Novytski

Speaking to WBN after getting his pro career up and running, Novytski said: “I’m so happy to start my Pro boxing career with a first-round KO. I feel blessed for the opportunity and the win, of course.

“A big shout out to the best trainer in the world, my coach Anatoliy Dudchenko, the former IBF and WBF champion, for his knowledge and support and for making it all happen.

“Some months ago, I had to leave Ukraine because of the war. I knew I had what it took, but I never thought this could happen so fast.

“A big thank you to Egis Klimas for taking me under his wing. Knowing my kind of support and the people who believe in me, I know my road to the heavyweight title has started.”

Coach Anatoliy Dudchenkoadded: “I’m happy with Andrii’s performance. He impressed Bernard Hopkins. He impressed Oscar de la Hoya, and [a ringside Vasiliy] Lomachenko was there too and said he’s a good fighter.

“I believe in him. He’s on his way to the world heavyweight championship. Another Ukrainian champion is in the making.”

Wladimir, Vitali, and Usyk will be tough acts to follow. However, Andrii has made the best possible start, but it’s onward and upwards from here.

Follow experienced boxing writer Phil Jay on Twitter @PhilJWBN. Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.