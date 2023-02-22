Skip to content
Heavyweight Kristian Prenga returns March 25 at Boardwalk Hall

On Saturday night, March 25th, Kristian Prenga will take on former world title challenger Santander Silgado for a WBA Regional Title plus The NBA Continental Heavyweight titles that will headline a big night of boxing at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

The fight card is promoted by Rising Star Promotions.

Prenga of Mirdite, Albania is 12-1 with all of his wins coming by knockout. The 32 year-old has thrilled his fans with prodigious knockout power has taken out Jaime Barajas (2-0-2) and his last outing when he drilled Alvin Davie in two rounds on November 12, 2022 in Atlantic City.

Silgado of Belle Glade, Florida has a record of 32-14 with 26 knockouts. The 37 year-old defeated Lawrence Chapman (19-4-2-), Cesar Dario Heredia (5-1-1), Rodolfo De Dominicis (21-3-1), Williams Otando (16-4). Silgado challenged Denis Lebedev for the WBA Cruiserweight title.

In an eight-round bout, Salim Larbi (22-11-3, 8 KOs) of Rahway, NJ via France takes on Anthony Prescott (9-8-3, 2 KOs) of Cherry Hill, NJ in a super welterweight fight.

Appearing in a six-round bout will be undefeated flyweight Anthony Johns (5-0, 4 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey against an opponent to be named.

Also in six-round bouts:

Isaah Flaherty (5-0, 3KOs) of Queens, New York takes on Dewayne Williams’ (3-6-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA in a super welterweight bout.

Tahmir Smalls (9-0, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on an opponent to be named in a welterweight bout.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Malik Nelson (3-0, 3 KOs) of Perth Amboy, New Jersey battles Joseph Adorno Del Valle (0-0-1) of Vega Alta, Puerto Rico in a featherweight contest.

Gabriel Greene (1-0, 1 KO) of Piscataway. New Jersey boxes Joshua Maldonado Garcia (1-3) of Vega Alta, Puerto Rico in a super featherweight bout.

Super Welterweight Justin Figueroa (3-0, 3 KOs) of Atlantic City, Pro debuting super featherweight Francisco Rodriguez of Pleasantville, New Jersey; junior welterweight Bryce Davis (4-0, 3 KOs) of New Rochelle, NY; heavyweight Derek Starling (5-1, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia

Tickets are available for $185, $138, $85 and $57.