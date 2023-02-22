‘Deontay Wilder shouldn’t box anymore – he’ll get killed stone dead!’

Knockout puncher Deontay Wilder should retire from boxing with his health intact and not attempt to land another shot at the WBC heavyweight title.

That’s the view of the current champion Tyson Fury’s father, John. After suffering two losses in Las Vegas, the ex-boxer turned pundit thinks Wilder should not go anywhere near his son again.

Fury battered Wilder in February 2020 before the pair shared an astonishing eleven rounds eighteen months later in a Fight of the Year battle.

The latter is the only reason there are calls for a fourth bout between Fury and Wilder, something Al Haymon of Premier Boxing Champions has been working towards.

Deontay Wilder in WBC eliminator

Haymon lobbied the World Boxing Council to sanction two PBC Pay Per Views as final eliminators. Both winners would then fight to see who would be mandatory for Fury.

Wilder won his part of the deal against Robert Helenius in October. Future opponent Andy Ruiz Jr. did likewise against Luis Ortiz last September.

Talks between the pair have since stalled, with Wilder looking elsewhere to see if the grass is greener before making a final decision.

May 6 in Las Vegas has been held by Tom Brown. But with Canelo Alvarez eyeing a return to Mexico on the same date, it’s unlikely Wilder vs Ruiz will go head-to-head with the former pound-for-pound king.

A fourth Tyson Fury fight

There’s a lot to be completed from now and any fourth collision between Wilder and Fury. However, John believes Wilder should leave the WBC route alone.

“He will kill Deontay Wilder. That’s the start and the end of it,” Fury told The Mirror via freebets.com. “I don’t even think Wilder should be boxing anymore.

“Look at [the third fight with Tyson]. It was all over every time Tyson caught him up the side of the head. He’s a pressure cooker ready to explode, him.

“He’ll get hit the wrong way and won’t come to Wilder. If I were Deontay Wilder, I would seriously consider retiring with my health intact.”

Fury added that Wilder has enough money to avoid a certain third loss by trading blows with the world’s most fearsome heavyweight.

John questioned: “He’s made millions of dollars. Why risk it? The Gypsy King will kill him stone dead, and I don’t want that.

“I want the best man to win, go home healthy to their family, and do what’s right.

“It’s a sport at the end of the day. Even though I love it, we train to knock people out but knocking out and permanent injuries? That’s another matter.

“I wish that on no athlete on no athlete. I’ve got kids and grandkids. I love them all. What I wouldn’t like to happen to mine, I definitely wouldn’t want to happen to other people.”

