Denzel Whitley defends title on March 11 in Springfield

Massachusetts State Welterweight Champion Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (10-0, 6 KOs) will make his first title defense on the March 11th “Springfield Championship Boxing 2” card against undefeated challenger Kenny Larson (6-0, 5 KOs), of Salem (MA), in the 8-round main event, at MassMutural Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.

“Springfield Championship Boxing 2”, presented by Granite Chin Promotions (GCP), will be streamed live on BXNGTV.com.

The 24-year-old Whitley, fighting out of nearby Holyoke (MA), captured the Mass. 147-pound division belt last November 19th at MassMutual Center, when he won an 8-round majority decision over Kris Jacobs (5-2-1, 2 KOs) in the main event.

“I’m excited to be headlining again at home (Holyoke is only 8 miles from Springfield,” the fast-rising Whitley said. “The first show was good and this one will be great. Headlining here is something special for me. I love the energy I feel from the crowd.”

“Denzel is getting better with each fight and he is eager to step up in competition to show he is the best 147-pound fighter around,” GCP president Chris Traietti commented. “He jumped on the chance to showcase that against Kenny Larson, who has a good amount of amateur experience, comes from a great gym, and always comes to fight. Two undefeated guys going at it to prove they are ready for the next level. It is going to be an awesome main event!”

It’s extremely rare for two undefeated prospects to fight each other, especially so early in their pro careers. Larson, 33, won a 6-round majority decision from Ryan Thomas Clark (2-2, 1 KO) last November 23rd in Windham, New Hampshire. Larson was a 3-time Central New England Golden Gloves runner-up, as well as a 2016 New England Golden Gloves champion in the novice division.

“I’ve never seen him fight,” Whitley remarked. “I hadn’t heard of him until I was offered the fight. I’ve heard he likes to come forward and, if he does, this is going to be an exciting fight, because styles make fights. I’ve been training to fight somebody with his style. I can fight all different ways. I always adapt in the ring. I’ll come in a little different, but I still have my style. I learn about my opponent in the ring. I adapt to my opponent and then open up my arsenal. I’ll be ready.”

Whitley hopes to have three additional fights in 2023, including a fight for another title – regional or national – and in a 10-rounder for the first time by the end of this year.

First, though, he has to get past his toughest opponent to date, Kenny Larson.

In the 6-round co-featured event, Springfield lightweight Isaiah “Baby Warrior” Cruz (5-0, 3 KOs) will take on Akeem “Action Action” Jackson (6-5, 5 KOs).

Also schedule to be in action are unbeaten Dominican welterweight Carlos Castillo (6-0, 4 KOs), of Holyoke (MA); Puerto Rican super lightweight Ian “Dinamite” Garcia (2-0-1, 1 KO), of Springfield; Springfield super featherweight Carlos Gonzalez (4-0, 4 KOs), Springfield super lightweight Calixto Cruz (1-0) and Springfield super lightweight Liz Humphries (0-1-1)

Card subject to change.

Tickets range between $203.00 and $48.00 and are available to purchase online at massmutualcenter or from any of the participating boxers.

Doors open at 6 p.m. ET, first bout at 7 p.m. ET.