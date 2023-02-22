Algieri to work alongside Malignaggi and Marquez on ProBox TV

ProBox TV has added another big name to their star-studded lineup, with one-time world super lightweight champion coming in alongside boxing legends Paulie Malignaggi and Juan Manuel Marquez on the newly launched apps broadcasts.

Algieri, who has featured prominently in an analyst role on numerous networks, gave his take on ProBox TV product.

The Long Island native said, “ProBox TV is exactly what boxing has been missing and desperately needs. Competitive fights between hungry and talented fighters. I grew up only seeing good competitive scraps on TV.

Nowadays that is so rare the case that every decent fight is touted as a “fight of the year candidate”. From what I’ve seen thus far ProBoxTV only has competitive fights. There ain’t no easy touches here.

“That being said, I am extremely happy to be the newest member of the squad. Calling good, competitive fights with legit talent makes my job as an analyst and commentator that much easier…and fun.”

The former foe of Manny Pacquiao, who rose through the ranks in New York, fighting 50/50 fights on his way up, now sits in the ProBox TV broadcast booth alongside Paulie Malignaggi, Juan Manuel Marquez, and the long-time voice of UFC Mike Goldberg.

The New Yorker opened up about featuring alongside the trio and discussed ProBox TV’s next event this coming Wednesday evening.

Algieri stated, “I am extremely excited about this particular event as I have been a fan of ProBox TV long before I came to the team. I have watched the development of guys like Najee Lopez, Darrelle Valsaint, and the Valle brothers and I’m excited to call them live.

“The main event of Manuel Gallegos and Richard Vansiclen is a classic clash of styles. Gallegos is an all-action Mexican power puncher versus Vansiclen the savvy, athletic southpaw is a recipe for a modern-day classic.

“Aside from the history of great matchups showcasing up-and-coming talent, I was highly motivated to work alongside legends like Juan Manuel Marquez, Paulie Malignaggi, and Mike Goldberg. There is no higher honor than to work amongst some of the best in the sport doing what I love to do.”

Watch ProBox TV Events FOR FREE (NO SIGN-UP REQUIRED) live on Facebook/YouTube in English and Spanish. You can watch ProBoxTV ad free on ProBoxTV.com for only $1.99/Month.