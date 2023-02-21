Subriel Matías vs Jeremias Ponce for vacant IBF title on Benavidez vs Plant

Hard-hitting KO artist Subriel Matías plans to kick start a big year for his native Puerto Rico when he faces unbeaten Jeremias Ponce for the vacant IBF 140-pound world title this Saturday, February 25 headlining live on SHOWTIME from The Armory in Minneapolis in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

“I represent both my country of Puerto Rico and my city of Fajardo each time I step into the ring,” said Matías. “When I win on February 25, it will only be the beginning of a glorious year for Puerto Rican sports. Not only will I be world champion, but hopefully we’ll win the World Baseball Classic so we can all rejoice.”

To put himself in position to fight for the world title, Matías has put together three of the best performances of his career following a decision loss to Petro Ananyan in February 2020.

Matías bounced back by stopping two previously unbeaten fighters, Malik Hawkins and Batyrzhan Jukembayev, to set up a rematch with Ananyan. Matías was able to drop and stop Ananyan in the ninth-round of that fight and set up this showdown with Ponce. Argentina’s Ponce will enter the fight as the underdog, but for Matías, he sees that his opponent holds similar attributes to one of Ponce’s countrymen.

“Ponce is tough and he possesses a unique style,” said Matías. “I would compare him to Marcos Maidana, who’s shocked the boxing world plenty of times. I don’t see a lot of people similar to him in boxing nowadays. Ponce is a great fighter, and I respect both him and Argentina. But my goal is to not let this fight go the distance.”

In preparing for his first world title opportunity, Matías took up camp in the remote Jiquipilco, Mexico, which is located two hours outside of Mexico City, and has stayed there for over 10 months as he nears a potentially life-changing fight.

“Being in this location has helped me find the peace and focus that I needed to be ready for this fight,” said Matias. “I’ve had great sparring that’s helped me prepare for a lot of different styles and I’ve been running six times a week.”

Although the 30-year-old has thrived in training, he admits that amongst everything that could be coming, he most looks forward to reuniting with his family after February 25.

“My youngest daughter was born a week after my last fight, so I was only able to be with her for three months,” said Matías. “We keep in touch constantly, but the first thing I’m going to do after the fight is spend time with my three daughters. I’m blessed to have three beautiful princesses that fill my heart, and it’s my duty to take care of them.”

After expressing his respect for his unbeaten opponent, Matías made clear that his sights are set squarely on one of the division’s big names, as he hopes to go right after WBC 140-pound world champion Regis Prograis with a win on February 25.

“When I finish this fight with my arm raised high I’ll have only one name in mind: Regis Prograis,” said Matías. “Prograis thinks that he’s the only character in boxing, and I respect him a lot. But I want to show him that there are people in this world that can be even crazier than he is.”