Jimmy Kelly Jr set to for US fight, wants world title in Manchester

Jimmy Kelly Jr is ready to bounce back from his spirited performance against Mexican star Jaime Munguia, as he returns to the ring exclusively this Wednesday evening on ProBox TV.

Kelly Jnr has reascended back to prominence since his victory against Kanat Islam last year on ProBox TV, as he went on to challenge Jaime Munguia in California, losing in very game fashion in a fight contested closer to the super middleweight limit.

Kelly Jr discussed the experience of fighting in California against Munguia and his hopes for 2023, “I’m excited to be back in the ring, but I learned a lot from Munguia. I reminded myself I can compete at that elite level. Oscar De La Hoya told me after it I can be a world champion, so to hear that from him gave me a lot of confidence.

“Skillwise I know I can compete with the best of the world and I’m still getting better. I’m maturing in and outside of boxing, and I’m focused on the big names like Janibek. That’s the fight I want, he’s slowing down, I’m still improving, and I’d love to punch another Kazak’s head in.”

The Manchester native features exclusively on ProBox TV this Wednesday night at midnight UK time and opened up on his ring return.

Kelly Jr stated, “I’m buzzing to be back on ProBox TV and thank you to Garry, James, and Chris for getting me back in the ring against a kid who has a good win over Mark DeLuca, so I want to show I can smash this kid up and use him as a measuring stick to the rest of the division.

“The aim is another big fight this year, I’d welcome Janibek to the UK, I’d fight anyone of these top middleweights. If Golovkin wants another fight at middleweight I’m ready. I’ve beaten one hyped-up Kazak so I may as well carry on beating them.

“I see myself on a world level, so tune in to ProBox TV on Wednesday night and I’m going to show that I’m still improving as a fighter and that I’m ready to finally become world champion at 160.”