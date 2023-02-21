Adrien Broner wants Steve Harvey’s teeth before April rescheduling

Adrien Broner aims to reschedule his thrice failed Pay Per View comeback for April, but not before getting himself an aesthetic upgrade.

“The Problem” saw three opponents drop out of his Black Prime debut event, a fourth in the last six months, including a doomed Showtime fight.

Training since April 2022 and yo-yo-ing in weight, Broner lost out on battles with Brandon Figueroa, Ivan Redkach, Hank Lundy, and Michael Williams Jr. for various reasons.

BLK Prime bosses hope to reschedule Broner’s first of a four-fight deal for the spring. However, Broner wants a new set of teeth before that goes down.

Revealing an image of his favorite smile, the Cincinnati man stated his intentions to improve his dental work in the interim.

Adrien Broner wants Steve Harvey’s teeth

However, Broner had no clue that the gnashers were that of TV host Steve Harvey.

“After my fight, I’m going to get some new teeth. We all can’t be walking around with the same smile,” said Broner.

“I don’t even know who this [Steve Harvey] is, but I feel like this me smiling with a thick mustache. Hit me up asap. I need to make an appointment!

“New fight date coming soon,” Broner concluded.

Several boxers, including heavyweight Jarrell Miller, responded to Broner’s pleas. “Big Baby” informed Broner that they were those of Harvey.

Ex-pound-for-pound king Antonio Tarver named Broner a good orthodontist, while many others referenced Harvey’s hosting of Family Feud.

Fight rescheduled

Hopefully, Broner can get himself sorted and in the boxing capacity. He should already be one fight down on his BLK Prime agreement and training for the second.

When the contract was initially confirmed, eyebrows were raised. Many asked how Broner would be able to complete the stipulated four-fight twelve-month deal.

Having only fought once in three years, it was hard to see how the four-weight world champion would be able to secure his bag.

So far, critics have been proven correct, as Broner didn’t put a replacement on standby that could save the February 25 show. This is despite two other opponents dropping out.

Scrapping the whole show for two months seems a little extreme. It can only point to event sales or early PPV purchases not going to plan.

Whatever the case, Adrien Broner is not the draw he once was and may have to either contemplate walking away for good or link up with another top fighter to make a more viable Pay Pay View.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.