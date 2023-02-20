Stablemates Ardreal Holmes and Asa Stevens victorious on separate cards

Two Split-T Management fighters remained undefeated with solid victories over the weekend.

Friday night in Topeka, Kansas, Ardreal Holmes won a 10-round split decision over Ismael Villareal in a battle of previously undefeated junior middleweights.

The bout headlined a SHOBOX: The New Generation and was broadcasted LIVE on SHOWTIME®.

Holmes of Flint, Michigan, who was making his second appearance on SHOBOX, boxed very well from the outside as he used his 6’2″ frame to box from the outside and landed some solid combinations on the inside against the charging Villareal.

Holmes was very effective with his straight left hand and well-timed uppercuts.

Holmes won by tallies of 97-93 and 96-94, while a third card somehow gave Villareal a 96-94 edge to keep his perfect record intact at 13-0.

“I felt like he won two, three rounds,” Holmes said. “I don’t know where that one card came from. I feel like I dominated the fight and felt like he might have gotten two or three middle rounds, but that was the max. I felt like I out-jabbed him and out-fought him. I felt like this was a step-up from last time I fought, and this was a tougher fight. I’m only 13 fights in so I’m going to keep improving.”

Holmes is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Holden Productions.

Saturday night in Pomona, California, Asa Stevens remained undefeated with a stoppage over veteran Jenn Gonzalez after the second round of their four-round featherweight clash.

Stevens dropped Gonzalez in the opening round and continued the assault in the second round. Gonzalez called it a night after the second round.

Stevens of Waianae, Hawaii is now 4-0 with two knockouts.

The 22 year-old Stevens is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions.