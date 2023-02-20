Jahyae Brown looks to remain perfect vs Denis Okoth on March 4

Undefeated super welterweight, JAHYAE “GOLDEN CHILD” BROWN (12-0 9KO’s) joins what is slated to be an exciting card on March 4 at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ in an 8 round super welterweight bout.

Brown will take his chances against the infamous Star Boxing prospect slayer, DENIS “BILLABONG” OKOTH.

Brown is a rising prospect out of the “Capital District” of New York. At 23-years-old, the dynamic boxer-puncher has a perfect record of 12 wins, with 9 victories coming by way of knockout.

In 2021 Brown secured the vacant ABF Atlantic Super Welterweight Title by defeating Dormedes Potes in Derry, New Hampshire.

Last June Brown shined on the Artur Beterbiev vs Joe Smith Jr. undercard at the famous Madison Square Garden (Hulu theater) defeating game Irishmen, Keane McMahon, by unanimous decision on ESPN+. The “Golden Child” looks to continue his momentum in 2023, with the goal of cracking the world ratings by years end.

Jahyae is excited to start his 2023, “I can’t wait for March 4th to get back in the ring and showcase my skills. First, thank you to God and my family, my team and Star Boxing for this great opportunity. Shoutout to all my supporters in the 518 who will be tuning in or coming down from Schenectady to watch me fight. We are going to have a great night. The motto for this fight is simple, ‘Veni, Vidi, Vici.’”

Challenging Brown is Kenyan born, Maryland based, Denis Okoth (Silver Springs, MD, 4-5-1 2KO’s). When Okoth steps in the ring March 4, Jahyae Brown will be his seventh undefeated opponent in eleven professional bouts. Okoth previously defeated Star Boxing prospects, undefeated Dylan Moran at Resorts World Catskills by vicious third round TKO, and Ronnie Austion by majority decision at Star Boxing’s “Rockin’ Fights.” Okoth has also faced prospects such as Reshat Mati, Elvis Rodriguez and Shinard Bunch.

Okoth had this to say about the opportunity, “This is Denis Okoth, AKA Billabong! I’m really excited to be back again in 2023 and I do believe this is going to be an amazing fight. I can’t wait to be in the ring again on March 4th. I also want to thank Star Boxing. God bless”.

Star Boxing CEO JOE DEGUARDIA had this to say “We really like the energy Jahyae brings to the ring. He’s exciting, entertaining, and willing to lay it on the line. Okoth has beaten some of our top prospects in the past and always comes to fight. This is slated to be yet another thrilling fight on what is shaping up to be an extremely entertaining card.”

Brown-Okoth joins an electric fight card at White Eagle Hall on March 4 in Jersey City, NJ. Included on the card is undefeated NJ product, RAJON “PICASSO” CHANCE (7-0-1 5KO’s) in an 8 round super bantamweight bout. Former Irish prospect of the year, “THE SILENT ASSASSIN” RYAN O’ROURKE (9-0 2KO’s) steps up in a welterweight bout against Brooklyn born, Bronx raised, DASHAUN “TOO SWEET” JOHNS (4-2 3KO’s) over 8 rounds.

Undefeated Yonkers based super middleweight, HARLEY “HEAVY HANDS” BURKE (7-0 6KO’s) takes on his toughest challenge to date in Portland, Oregon’s, JOSEPH AGUILAR (4-1-1 2KO’s) in a 6 round bout. Heavyweight prospect, NORMAN NEELY (13-1 8KO’S) returns home to NJ, in an 8 round bout, as does QUASEEM CARTER (4-1 3KO’s) who will fight VITALIY LOZOVSKIY (1-1) in a 6 round super middleweight bout. Finally in a 4 round light heavyweight bout, LOUIS “IL MARTELLO” MAIETTA (1-3-1) will go to battle with LEVAN LOUTSOUPITZE (pro debut).