Heavyweight tipped to succeed Deontay Wilder closes on title shot

The next big American heavyweight world champion is in line for a world title shot for the first time in his knockout-laden career.
Step forward, Jared Anderson, known as “The Real Big Baby.”
After scoring his thirteenth KO from thirteen professional bouts in December, Anderson has moved up in the World Boxing Council Ratings.
He’s now at eleven, which is a sufficient ranking to challenge current WBC titleholder Tyson Fury in a voluntary capacity.
Jared Anderson closes on world title
Anderson has sparred with Fury in the past. However, the Top Rank star will continue his progress for another year or two before considering a shot at the green and gold.
That’s despite promoter Bob Arum stating in 2022 that Anderson would be able to face Deontay Wilder by the end of the year.
Wilder is the last US native to hold the top division crown. Anderson is tipped to be the next.
“The one guy who will be equipped to beat him [Wilder] by the end of this year is Anderson,” Arum told Sky Sports.
“I would be prepared to discuss a potential Wilder vs Anderson fight by the end of this year.
“We are grooming him to be the next heavyweight champion after Fury.”
High praise from Arum, who sees Anderson as taking over from “The Gypsy King” when the current ruler hangs up his gloves.
“When Fury hangs up the gloves, Jared will be in pole position to become the next great heavyweight.
“Mike Tyson was a tremendous puncher who didn’t show much boxing ability.
“Jared has shown boxing ability and power. He reminds me more of a young Muhammad Ali than a young Mike Tyson.”
With Fury stating his intentions to fight for at least another five years, Anderson may have to take an alternative route.
Currently, he’s only ranked with one other organization, the WBO. They have the young puncher rated at number nine.
WBC Heavyweight Rankings – February 2022
CHAMPION: Tyson Fury
1 Deontay Wilder US
2 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US
3 Frank Sanchez Cuba CONTINENTAL AMERICAS
4 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF
5 Anthony Joshua GB
6 Dillian Whyte GB
7 Martin Bakole Congo/GB
8 Zhan Kossobutskiy Kazakhstan INTL
9 Otto Wallin Sweden
10 Joseph Parker New Zealand
11 Jared Anderson US
12 Luis Ortiz Cuba
13 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US
14 Filip Hrgovic Croatia
15 Bakhodir Jalolov Uzbekistan
VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF
16 Agit Kabayel Germany
17 Justis Huni Australia AUSTRALASIA/OPBF
18 Fabio Wardley GB BBBOFC
19 Tony Yoka France
20 Kubrat Pulev Bulgaria
21 Dereck Chisora GB
22 Charles Martin US
23 Mahmoud Charr Germany
24 Ali Eren Demirezen Turkey
25 Jermaine Franklin US
26 Carlos Takam Cameroon
27 Mourad Aliev France INTL SILVER
28 Simon Kean Canada
29 Oleksandr Zakhozhy Ukraine/Germany
30 Mike Balogun US
31 Ivan Dychko Kazakhstan
32 Jonathan Guidry US
33 Stephan Shaw US
34 Jack Mulowayi Belgium
35 Lenier Pero Cuba
36 Jerry Forrest US
37 Demsey McKean Australia
38 Cassius Chaney US
39 Keaton Gomes South Africa ABU
40 Faiga Opelu New Zealand