Heavyweight tipped to succeed Deontay Wilder closes on title shot

The next big American heavyweight world champion is in line for a world title shot for the first time in his knockout-laden career.

Step forward, Jared Anderson, known as “The Real Big Baby.”

After scoring his thirteenth KO from thirteen professional bouts in December, Anderson has moved up in the World Boxing Council Ratings.

He’s now at eleven, which is a sufficient ranking to challenge current WBC titleholder Tyson Fury in a voluntary capacity.

Jared Anderson closes on world title

Anderson has sparred with Fury in the past. However, the Top Rank star will continue his progress for another year or two before considering a shot at the green and gold.

That’s despite promoter Bob Arum stating in 2022 that Anderson would be able to face Deontay Wilder by the end of the year.

Wilder is the last US native to hold the top division crown. Anderson is tipped to be the next.

“The one guy who will be equipped to beat him [Wilder] by the end of this year is Anderson,” Arum told Sky Sports.

“I would be prepared to discuss a potential Wilder vs Anderson fight by the end of this year.

“We are grooming him to be the next heavyweight champion after Fury.”

High praise from Arum, who sees Anderson as taking over from “The Gypsy King” when the current ruler hangs up his gloves.

“When Fury hangs up the gloves, Jared will be in pole position to become the next great heavyweight.

“Mike Tyson was a tremendous puncher who didn’t show much boxing ability.

“Jared has shown boxing ability and power. He reminds me more of a young Muhammad Ali than a young Mike Tyson.”

With Fury stating his intentions to fight for at least another five years, Anderson may have to take an alternative route.

Currently, he’s only ranked with one other organization, the WBO. They have the young puncher rated at number nine.

WBC Heavyweight Rankings – February 2022

CHAMPION: Tyson Fury

1 Deontay Wilder US

2 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US

VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF

